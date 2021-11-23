World is entering fourth wave of covid-19, says WHO director – Health

The Deputy Director General for Access to Medicines and Pharmaceuticals at World Health Organization (WHO), the Brazilian doctor Mariangela Simão, said on Monday, 22, that the world is entering a fourth wave of the pandemic of Covid-19. The statement was given at the opening conference of an event held by the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco).

“The world, in fact, is entering a fourth wave, but the regions behaved differently in relation to the pandemic”, said Mariângela. “In the Americas region, there is continued community transmission, with small spikes, while Europe is again entering a resurgence of cases,” he explained. The doctor did not make specific predictions for Brazil, which has witnessed a sustained drop in hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks, in addition to seeing significant advances in vaccination.

The increase in the number of cases of the disease has led countries to widen the siege against non-immunized — The Austria, for example, imposed a specific lockdown against this group.. The strategy aims to prevent the emergence of new strains, such as Delta, originally identified in India and later responsible for accelerating contagion in various regions of the planet.

“The WHO understands at this moment that it is likely that we will have a continued transmission of the virus due to the variants”, said the director of the WHO. As seen in the epidemic curves, the doctor highlighted that there are countries with repeated waves, others with continuous transmission and there are still those that had an unsustainable control at the beginning of the pandemic and that now have acute peaks of contamination.

Among the factors that continue to influence the transmission of Sars-Cov-2, Mariângela highlighted four points. The first are the more transferable variants such as the Delta. Currently, according to genetic mapping carried out by the Todos pela Saúde Institute (ITpS), Delta corresponds to more than 97% of the variants in circulation in the country.

The second aspect is the fact that a large part of the population remains without access to vaccines. WHO data show that less than 5% of people from low-income countries — mostly in Africa and Asia — received at least one dose of anti-covid vaccine, even with more than 7.5 billion doses having been applied worldwide. “The inequity in access to the vaccine is the greatest ethical challenge of our time,” said Mariângela.

Finally, the third and fourth factors would be the increase in social interactions, with the end of isolation measures, and also lack of information regarding ways to deal with the virus. “The correct message, at the right time, in the right format, coming from the right person (…) can help a lot”, pointed out the doctor.

Between Sunday and Monday, as Mariângela pointed out, more than 440 thousand cases were confirmed worldwide and a total of 6.7 thousand deaths. With that, the planet reached 255 million positive diagnoses of the disease and already counts 5.1 million victims. “Of course, this reflects massive underreporting on several continents,” said the WHO director.

pandemic future

Regarding possible scenarios for the future, Mariângela highlighted the role of vaccines and said that, even though they do not have a significant impact on transmission, they “reduce the severity of the disease and mortality”. “We already have robust data, such as from the United Kingdom, which show a dissociation of cases and deaths, due to vaccination”, he highlighted.

The director of WHO pointed out that, according to what is observed in today’s information, with high levels of population immunity in all countries, mortality from the disease could significantly reduce. The outbreaks of contamination by the disease, he added, may even continue to happen among susceptible groups, such as the unvaccinated, but in this case it is necessary to intensify the awareness process.

Mariângela also reinforced that “vaccination alone cannot contain transmission”, which makes continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation and the adoption of measures also important. “It worries me a lot when I see the discussion about Carnival in Brazil, it is an extremely favorable condition for the increase of community transmission. We need to plan actions for 2022”, said the WHO director.

According to Mariângela, another point is that there is a “strong association” between vaccination coverage and the use of masks, which also ends up being a factor of attention even for countries whose vaccination has advanced. “The greater the vaccination coverage, the lesser the use of masks”, he highlighted.