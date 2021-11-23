World’s tallest 360º infinity pool opens in Dubai – 11/22/2021

Famous for its maximalist constructions — and many world records — Dubai inaugurated on Monday (15) the tallest 360º infinity pool in the world.

Named Aura Skypool, the attraction is 200 meters from the ground on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower in Palm Jumeirah, one of the Emirate’s luxurious man-made islands. A dip in the new pool offers views of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and the entire Arabian Gulf skyline.

The swimming pool is open to the public, but it is necessary to make reservations for times and buy tickets to enjoy the place. There are three packages available; for the morning period, between 10 am and 2 pm, the entrance fee is 170 dirhams, around R$ 259.

Image: Disclosure

In the afternoon, between 3 pm and sunset, the ticket costs from 200 dirhams or R$ 305. It is recommended to bring the camera to record the beauty of the landscape and the show of lights reflected in the water.

To enjoy the full day, from 10 am to sunset, it is necessary to pay 370 dirhams or R$ 563. None of the packages include drinks or food, but Aura has a lounge, so it is good to take your wallet to enjoy the menu with drinks and dishes by the pool.

Image: Disclosure

The attraction is still open for private events, whose budget is only available on request through the website, where you can also book your time and ticket.