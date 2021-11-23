Xbox Series S Tops PS5 as Most Wanted Console Before Black Friday | Video game

by

🎮 PS5 gets more expensive in Brazil just before Black Friday

Xbox Series S is the most cost-effective next-gen console today — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

The Xbox Series X, which suffers from inventory difficulties since its launch, was found for R$ 5,476.76 in the period from 15 to 31 October, but had a variation of 21% in November: the top of the line from Microsoft is back at its suggested price of R$4,349. The Xbox Series S, in turn, can be found cheaper, for R$ 2,081.14.

Also according to data released, the PS5 is established as the second most sought after console by gamers, followed by Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4) in third and fourth place, respectively. It is also interesting to note that two PS4 models became more expensive: the 1 TB Slim (BRL 2,699.91, with 7%) and the PS4 Pro 1 TB (BRL 4,049.10, with 13% more on the value).

PS5 ranks second as the most searched console, says Buscapé — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Remember that the two PS5 models were also R$ 100 more expensive just before Black Friday. Now, the model with disc player has a suggested price of R$ 4,499.99, while the digital has gone up to R$ 3,999.99. Wanted by TechAll, the manufacturer justified that the practiced value is related to a “constant evaluation of local market conditions”.

Considering that the Xbox Series S is the cost-effective option of the new generation of consoles, it is natural that its demand is greater in Brazil — especially as it is cheaper than the PS4 and Xbox One X, of the previous generation. Although the console does not have a disc driver, Microsoft is betting on the Xbox Game Pass subscription, which guarantees access to a rotating library with more than 100 games available for R$ 29.99 a month.

The survey with the ten most popular consoles on Buscapé, in addition to the respective price variations, can be seen below, in full:

Most Popular Consoles (October 15th to November 17th)

most searched consoleLowest price (October 15th to 31st)Lowest price (November 1st to 17th)Difference (%)
1Xbox Series SBRL 2,096.91BRL 2,081.14-1%
twoPlayStation 5BRL 4,839.00R$4,399.99 (suggested price)-9%
3Nintendo Switch 32GBBRL 1,931.91BRL 1,859.99-4%
4PlayStation 4 1TBBRL 2,609.90BRL 2,499.00-4%
5PlayStation 4 Slim 1TBBRL 2,525.77BRL 2,699.91+7%
6Xbox Series XBRL 5,476.76R$4,349.00 (suggested price)-21%
7Xbox One S 1TBBRL 2,699.50BRL 2,605.68-3%
8PS4 Pro 1TBBRL 3,591.00BRL 4,049.10+13%
9Nintendo Switch (extended battery)BRL 2,119.00BRL 1,975.90-7%
10Xbox One X 1TBBRL 2,903.18BRL 2,499.00-14%