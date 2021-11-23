Xiaomi donates cell phone to biologist after campaign on social media

In recent days, a video of Brazilian biologist Sérgio Rangel it went viral and generated a huge wave of solidarity on Twitter. The professor, who currently maintains a YouTube channel, has been unemployed for two years and decided to bet on the strength of social networks to get a new cell phone.

In the video, Rangel makes an appeal to Samsung, a brand he has used “always”, for the manufacturer to send him a new smartphone. According to him, all the videos on the channel were recorded with the brand’s cell phone, but the device broke down after five years of use.

The post reverberated on the network and reached the South Korean brand. The answer, however, was not the expected: “Hello, Sérgio! How are you? Despite following and admiring your work, unfortunately I won’t be able to help you in this way, for now. Let’s do this? Send me a DM with a campaign proposal, and I’ll send it to the responsible team.

The answer caused an uprising in the networks. “You are more dependent on science than on ex-bbb! Why don’t you help scientists?”, asked a user. “Scientific dissemination has no place in this country!”, replied another user. The repercussion caught the attention of another manufacturer. After Samsung’s denial, Xiaomi decided to help Rangel.

Hi Sergio! How many people called me here?? My stock of treats is low, but my mission is to innovate for everyone and that also means encouraging science and education, so I managed to get you an amazing device! Shall we arrange this delivery by DM? ?? — Xiaomi Brasil (@XiaomiBrasil) November 23, 2021

Those who followed the thread were thrilled with the news. “Xiaomi setting an example! May other brands also learn to prioritize people who talk about relevant topics, such as science and the environment,” said a Rangel follower. The professor has yet to respond — publicly — to the Chinese manufacturer’s message.

O TechWorld contacted Xiaomi for more details of the action. According to the brand, a top-of-the-line model will be sent to the biologist this week.