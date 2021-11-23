XP ‘guarantees’ Cruzeiro on salary of R$ 150 thousand to Alexandre Mattos

The soccer director Alexandre Mattos talks with Pedro Mesquita, one of the leaders of XP Investimentos, about the possible return to Cruzeiro next year. The entrepreneur is the one who tries to convince the manager to work again at Toca da Raposa II. In the chat that took place this month, he presented guarantees for the payment of salaries of R$ 150,000 per month to the executive in case he returned to the club, as verified by the GOAL.

After traveling to the United States to meet with the director with authorization from President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, businessman Pedro Mesquita presented a financial proposal to Mattos. The idea is to pay salaries of R$ 150 thousand per month to the executive in a possible return. The value will be guaranteed by XP Investimentos.

The brokerage, responsible for seeking partners for the transformation of Cruzeiro into a club-company through the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) project, sees Mattos as an important professional for the club’s credibility recovery process. The manager would be responsible for leading the football department, including maintaining contact with agents linked to the soccer market.

The idea is for the director to be responsible for conducting the sport alongside coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Both, however, await the transformation of the club into SAF and the guarantee of resources for the next season, which could ease the debts and still lead to the injection of R$ 500 million in revenue.

Mattos’ biggest concern in an eventual return to Cruzeiro, according to members of the current management of the club, is keeping the payroll up to date and the end of the transfer ban penalty (preventing the registration of new athletes) at FIFA.

Mattos is treated as an important name in the history of Cruzeiro. He spent time at the club between 2012 and 2014. During that period, he was two-time Brazilian champion and won the Minas Gerais Championship. Later, he worked at Palmeiras and Atlético-MG.

In addition to Cruzeiro, Boston City, from the United States, is interested in hiring Alexandre Mattos. The American club plays the NPSL (National Premier Soccer League), fourth division of local football.