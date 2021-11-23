Yasmin Brunet is ignored by sister-in-law at surf championship | famous

Athlete Sophia Medina, Gabriel Medina’s sister, won this Sunday (21), the Saquarema Surf Festival Roxy Pro. Sophia already occupies the top of the ranking. Gabriel Medina’s wife, model Yasmin Brunet, shared some publications on her social networks congratulating her sister-in-law, but it seems to have been completely ignored by the athlete.

That’s because Sophia made a point of reposting on her Instagram profile all the honors she received congratulating her victory in the suf championship. Not so with Yasmin’s publications that were not published by Gabriel Medina’s sister. The fact ended up calling the attention of some internet users on social networks.

In the tribute, Yasmin Brunet posted on her Instagram profile images of the surfer on TV while screaming: “Go, Sooooo…”. Luiza Brunet’s daughter also wrote in the publication: “It’s flying. It will even stop the waves for you”, joked the model on her social networks.

As is known, Simone Medina, mother of surfing champion Gabriel Medina, and Sophia Medina don’t get along with Yasmin Brunet since her son took over the relationship with the famous model. The confusion between the two was even worse after prints of a conversation between Simone and her son were released.

Continues after advertising

In the messages, the businesswoman compared the model to a porn actress, even declaring that she had a video of the model “making a chupet*”. The prints of the conversation between mother and child were published exclusively by journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

According to the publication, in the last conversation she had with her son, Simone Medina did not spare offenses the athlete’s wife, Yasmin Brunet, even comparing model to adult film actress: “Even your judgment I feel sorry for. I pity your poverty of spirit. Your wife and her mother are very decent: Porn, abortion, homosexual relationship. Who are you? Rotten!”, began saying the surfer’s mother.

Simone Medina continued the attacks by declaring that she had video of Yasmin Brunet performing oral sex on a man: “Oh, I forgot. I got a video of Yasmin doing a chup***. I’m even ashamed to reproduce the word. She was really crazy at a party at her condominium in Rio. Brand new! Drunk in the parking lot doing this to a guy and then throwing up“, said.

The Medina family matriarch ended the conversation by saying that Gabriel Medina had no honor to talk about Yasmin Brunet’s past and advised his son to seek “real growth”. The columnist for Metrópoles also released a letter from Simone addressed to her son. As she was blocked on all the surfer’s social networks, she had to surrender the letter to communicate with the athlete.

Yasmin Brunet pays tribute to Sophia Medina (Reproduction)

Yasmin Brunet pays tribute to Sophia Medina (Reproduction)