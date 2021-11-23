Young 18 with no last name and no document can’t be vaccinated against Covid | Ceará

Young Raquel, who lives in Fortaleza without a last name and without ever having obtained a document, has not yet managed to be immunized against Covid-19. At 18, she is unable to access basic services and rights. “ I couldn’t even get vaccinated against Covid-19 “, laments. The young woman never had a full name and no record of descent (parents and grandparents).

“My name is Raquel, I don’t have a document, I don’t have a last name. It’s just Raquel”, summarizes the 18-year-old girl. “I can’t enroll in school and because of that I don’t get medicine at the health center.”

At the age of three, she arrived at the home of Maria de Fátima Costa Lima’s family, who raised her. The name Raquel was chosen by Maria de Fátima, who went to court to officially adopt the girl, who was left at the gate of her house as a baby. Dona Fátima already had 14 children before adopting Raquel.

One of Maria de Fátima’s daughters is Rosilene, who tells about her mother’s attempt to obtain the documents for Raquel.

“She told us that the social worker needed to visit her house so she could take custody of Raquel, she always counted on that”, says cleaning woman and recycler Rosilene Costa Lima about her mother, Dona Fátima.

Rachel has a birth certificate, but no names in the parentage and, consequently, no surname. She is not able to take any type of exam through the Unified Health System (SUS), she is not able to request the issuance of documents and, probably, she will not be able to obtain a school transcript of the years she studied because the record is not legally valid.

She also does not have access to assistance programs such as Bolsa Família and Emergency Aid.

The case was referred to the Service and Initial Petition Center of the General Public Defender of the State of Ceará. Public defender Natali Massilon Pontes assisted the family and filed an adoption action for a new birth certificate to be issued.

The adoption of people over 18 years old has the jurisprudence of the Civil Procedure Code and the processes are forwarded to the Family Courts. The public defender explains that before the current CPC, the adoption of people over 18 years old was done by mere public deed, registered in a notary’s office, but the legislation started to demand a constitutive sentence. Therefore, it is now essential to file a court case for jurisdictional control.

Daughter also without last name

Raquel has a four-year-old daughter, Raquelly. Also no last name on the birth certificate. Raquelly’s father didn’t register the child and that’s why she doesn’t have a surname on the birth certificate either, as only the mother’s is mentioned: Raquel. After completing the mother’s process, it will be time to adjust the child’s documentation.

“My daughter is not able to consult and get medicine. Enroll her. I do not want my daughter to go through what I went through,” he stated.