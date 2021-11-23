Young discovers secret passages over 500 years old in his house

Photo: Reproduction

Young 24-year-old Freddy Goodall was looking at old photographs of his family’s property, which is over 500 years old, in England, when he noticed that a door in the room, which was portrayed in the images, no longer existed. It was then that he discovered that these were secret passages! The information is from the NY Post.

Goodall began researching until such a door was hidden behind a bookcase. “Eventually, behind one of the books, I found a hole that led to the hidden room,” he told Jam Press.

The young man registered, posted the story in a video on TikTok and went viral. Check out:

In the video, you can see him taking out the books, removing the screws from the panel and pulling it out until he finds a dark and empty room. There, another floor panel could be uncovered and then found a secret passage leading to underground rooms.

A ladder was found in the tunnels. The young man went upstairs and found a larger room. There, in addition to spider webs and a lot of dust, a wasp’s nest was found. The room led to another passage that led to the basement, two other secret rooms and another hallway with numerous paths.

According to the young man, it is possible that formerly employees of the house used the accesses to move around the house without being noticed by the residents.

In addition, a brick wall with names and dates written in chalk, and a safe, in which there were books dated 1848, with property information and letters, were also discovered.

In the 20th century, an educational institution would have functioned in the house and in this secret world of the house, used books and wallets were found. “I was excited to find something new in a house I’ve lived in for so long!” said Goodall to Jam Press.

According to the young man, he left the uncovered spaces as they were and even said that there is a lot of history to be sought.

