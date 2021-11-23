Young man swallows headphones when mixing with pill

Photo: Folha Vitória Assembly





A young woman swallowed a headset after confusing it with an ibuprofen pill and ended up going viral on social media when she told what had happened.

Carl Bellmer, 27, lives in Boston, USA, and is responsible for “iamcarliiiib” on TikTok. The young woman said that the medicine and the phone had similar colors, in addition, she said that one was in her right hand and the other in her left.

In the video posted, the young woman showed the protective cape and said that she threw the pill in her mouth and drank water. Carli even recorded a video crying

“I ate. I was going to bed and I had ibuprofen in one hand and my damn AirPod, my left earphone, in the other. I realized then it wasn’t the ibuprofen. I tried to vomit and it didn’t come out, and I’m freaking out.”

According to information published by the Daily Mail, Carli even had an x-ray.

“I didn’t get it back (the phone), but I know it’s gone. I know it was in my stomach and it isn’t anymore.”

Carli also said that he managed to send an audio recorded by the phone from inside his stomach!