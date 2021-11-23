Yunjin and Shenhe are revealed to Genshin Impact; details of new patch events

Facebook

The text below was published on the game’s official website. It’s worth noting that Yunjin and Shenhe should only come with patch 2.4 – which in turn will probably arrive in January.

The events described below are from patch 2.3, which will be released this week.

“Having traveled the world, the people who received my tutelage are countless, but among them, Shenhe is the most authentic with me. If she weren’t a mortal, I’d even like to keep her by my side.” – Cloud Retainer

shenhe

Solitary Transcendence

Ethereal Soul in the Midst of the Mortal Realm

cryo

doloris crest

Born into a family of exorcists, but for certain reasons was accepted as a disciple by the Cloud Retainer.

For Shenhe, the Cloud Retainer is a wise master who loves good conversation.

For Cloud Retainer, Shenhe stands out as a special young woman among all the mortals she has ever tutored.

As a mortal, living together with the Adepti is not easy, but Shenhe has a unique constitution, immensely strong resilience and a great talent for adept arts, earning Adepti recognition. However, several years of practicing Adepti art and living a life eating divine herbs and drinking mountain dew keep her further and further away from humans, and she was even mistakenly regarded as a mysterious white-haired Adeptus.

The occasional sharpness in her personality and the red string tied to her body add to her “mystery.” If your past were written as a story, there would be multiple versions.

Be it an Adeptus or a white-haired witch, what do people think of this mysterious girl? The secrets and feelings she has been hiding are just as hard to capture, as is the fog between the mountains.