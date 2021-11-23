Zé do Caixão’s daughter denounces doctors who treated him

Filmmaker Liz Marins, daughter of José Mojica (known as the character Zé do Caixão), denounced two of the doctors who worked in the hospitalization of her father, who died in February 2020 at the age of 83 due to complications from a bronchopneumonia.

The two professionals are from the Prevent Senior health care provider. She claims that one of them took Mojica from Sancta Maggiore Hospital’s Semi-Intensive Care Unit (semi-ICU) while the condition was still serious, and the other did not want to pay attention to his symptoms — instead, he tried to convince the family to opt for palliative care and accept that the case was irreversible.

“My complaint is against two doctors. A doctor who took him out of the semi-ICU when he was stabilized, serious, but stabilized, and sent him to his room and a doctor who, seeing my father with the saturation plummeting in the room, didn’t work immediate care and was trying to convince us to let him die,” said Liz Marins in an interview with GloboNews.

Liz also reports that the family tried to argue against the transfer to the room by saying his saturation (level of oxygen in the blood) should be constantly monitored, which would only be possible in the semi-ICU — in the rooms, the nursing staff would pass only every six hours. It didn’t help: “While I was talking, there were already people taking things away.”

Prevent Senior states that "all possible investments were made", and that the filmmaker had "comorbidities that aggravated his health condition over the years":

The patient’s medical records demonstrate that all possible investments were made in Mr. Mojica’s treatment. The details of the medical records cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, but it is possible to affirm that the patient had a series of comorbidities that aggravated his health condition over the years.

Liz Marins was also contacted by the report, which is awaiting an answer.