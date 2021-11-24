3 times Gui Araujo had homophobic speeches

Gui Araujo generated controversy in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) for exposing women he was involved with (and being accused of distorting facts about relationships), mocking Valentina Francavilla’s depression and still speaking racist, as when he said that “it seemed Indian” when trying to communicate in English. But beyond that, the pawn has also been making homophobic comments and “jokes”, mainly about Rico Melquiades, who is openly gay.

When Rico began to show symptoms of a urinary tract infection, MC Gui pointed out that the pedestrian was going to the bathroom “every 20 minutes”. Gui Araujo provoked:

“Hanging wank…”, but right away he corrected himself: “Wick off”, insinuating that Rico would be performing anal masturbation because he was a homosexual. The MC and Sthe Matos, who was also present, laughed.

Today a gay is going to ruin my day

Gui Araujo was preparing breakfast next to Dynho Alves, when he said: “I have a very good figure, who is crazy, a fag like that, it’s like that song by Charlie Brown, ‘Today a gay man is going to ruin my day’. You know?”.

The influencer burst out laughing, along with Dynho. Gui added: “I send it to all my brothers, the guys split their heads.” He was referring to the excerpt “Today nobody will spoil my day” from the song “Céu Azul” by the band Charlie Brown Jr.

Gay man is not a man?

Dynho asked about the number of participants and friends recalled that the game started with 10 men and 11 women, with the entry of Sthe Matos in the first week.

“This season is like this: four and a half men,” said Gui Araujo, referring to Rico. The “joke”, which classifies the comedian as “less man” due to his sexuality, drew laughs from MC Gui.

“Is that so? There are only ‘knots’ of men?”, asked Dynho. “Just you guys,” confirmed Valentina. And, ignoring the permanence of Alagoas in the reality show, Gui replied: “Just the four of us. We are in extinction”.

