30 years without Rock’s most powerful voice

… Those were the days of our lives, yeah

Those were the days of our lives, yes The bad things in life were so few

The bad things in life were so few Those days are all gone now, but one thing’s still true

Those days are gone, but one thing is still certain When I look and I find

When I look I see that I still love you

I still love you music excerpt These Are The Days Of Our Lives, Queen, 1991.

On November 24, 1991, 30 years ago, the world of rock he was left without one of his greatest talents. At just 45 years old, Freddie Mercury, the lead singer, pianist and main composer of the English band queen, losing the battle against the AIDS virus. At a time when the most effective drug against the disease was still AZT (azidothymidine) and antiretroviral cocktails had not yet been discovered, the prejudice against HIV-positive people was immense.

Perhaps that’s why, despite the persistent rumors of British tabloids, such as the the sun, who had been reporting throughout that year of 1991 that Freddie Mercury had AIDS, the star pop he only officially declared that he was a carrier of the virus the day before he died.

Last days

Signs that the lead singer of queen, admittedly homosexual, was living with the virus seemed clear to the fans: the band had not toured since 1986. In the rare public appearances, he was much thinner and, in the two clips that were made to promote the album Innuendo, the images were in black and white and Freddie appeared with makeup (These Are The Days Of Our Lives ) or costumed (as in I’m Going Slightly Mad).

For drummer Roger Taylor, “putting him featured was good camouflage. The makeup, the wig, the black and white helped to hide the fact that Freddie was already pretty sick.” On what was Queen’s last studio album with Freddie Mercury, fans also considered the song. The Show Must Go On a farewell in life. After all, some parts of the single they said “The show has to go on / I’ll face it with a smile / I’ll never give up”.

Irish Jim Hutton, Freddie Mercury’s boyfriend until the last few days, said that the fateful exam took place in April 1987: “When I got home, Freddie was in bed. Then he showed me a mark on his shoulder. Doctors had taken a piece of skin to perform some tests. The result had just arrived. Freddie had AIDS. ‘If you want to leave me, I’ll understand,’ he told me. I was hoping for a miracle, a wrong diagnosis”, he wrote in the book Mercury and Me.

Also listen to the episode about the 30th anniversary of Freddie Mercury’s death on History Today:

From Zanzibar to the world

Freddie Mercury, born in Zanzibar, present-day Tanzania, on September 5, 1946, under the name Farrokh Bulsara, didn’t really give up. In the last year of his life, he moved, with the other three members of the band, to the quiet Swiss town of Montreux to be close to the recording studio. “Freddie was saying, I can go today for a few hours. And we took the opportunity to get the best out of him. He said, write anything, and I sing”, recalled guitarist Brian May in an interview with the documentary champions of the world, edited four years after Freddie’s death.





O queen reigned – pardon the pun – for two decades on the pop rock scene. Since they teamed up in 1971, Freddie Mercury, Brian May (now 74), Roger Taylor (72) and John Deacon (70 years old and currently away from the music scene) have stunned critics with a progressive rock, full of nuances and experiences. , like the use of the harp in the original version of love of my life, vocals overlaid on somebody to love or even a piece of opera in the middle of Bohemian Rhapsody.

As soon as they were released, their hits became classics and reached the top of the charts, like We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You, in 1977.

In the 1980s, realizing the change in the direction of music, the queen left aside orock’n roll and ventured into the style ofbait (the album Hot Space was the face of clubs) and especially in music pop (just remember the successes I Want To Break Free and A Kind Of Magic). To show the band’s versatility, they also made soundtracks for films, such as Flash Gordon and highlander.

powerful voice

In 2016, a group of Austrian, Czech and Swedish scientists investigated Freddie Mercury’s vibrato and voice tone. Research has shown that vibrato (vibrations produced by nervous tremor in the diaphragm and larynx to release the voice note) range from 5.4 Hz to 6.9 Hz. Reaching 6.9 Hz is already extraordinarily powerful. Freddie Mercury’s voice vibrato was found to be 7.04 Hz, far above average. Such reach explains the success of the partnership with Spanish opera singer Montserrat Cabellé, who, in 1988, recorded an entire album with Freddie Mercury.

Record attendance in Brazil

At its peak, the queen he exhibited in Brazil with two shows at Morumbi, in March 1981. At that time, Freddie was already out of step with the image of other vocalists in bands from rock: short hair, mustache and shirtless throughout show. But it was in Rio de Janeiro, during the first edition of Rock in Rio, that the band achieved their record attendance (over 250,000 people) each night (January 11 and 18, 1985).

The compositions of the queen were so popular in Brazil that Freddie Mercury himself was surprised to hear the entire audience singing with one voice in a non-English speaking country, the verses of the song love of my life.

post mortem

The death of the fantastic vocalist prevented the band from continuing its trajectory and releasing hits that fell into popular taste every year. Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor tried, at various times, to resurrect the band. Whether on posthumous albums, whether using another vocalist, such as Paul Rodgers or Adam Lambert. The image that Freddie Mercury built in the imagination of an entire generation always prevents the total success of the endeavors, as comparisons are inevitable.





The last big hit and served to show all the splendor of queen for the new generations it ended up being the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, released in November 2018, in which the American Rami Malek gave life to Mercury. His acting was so perfect that he won the Oscar for best actor.