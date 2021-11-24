4 Common Mistakes With Antibiotics That Can Cause Bacteria Resistance

Do not use antibiotics without consulting a doctor, and, when necessary, follow the treatment correctly.| Photo: Bigstock

The use of antibiotics outside the medical prescription or without respecting the defined number of days for treatment collaborates for infections to become resistant to treatment.

When used unnecessarily, the medicine ends up eliminating microorganisms that exist in harmony with the body and that serve to protect our organism from other invasive bacteria.

If the treatment is stopped too soon, the delay in the search for a cure can even lead to death. The information is from Agência Brasil.

incorrect uses

The first and main inappropriate use of antibiotics occurs when the patient interrupts a treatment because he understands that he has already been cured. In addition to not promoting a permanent cure for the infection, saving the leftovers of the drug for future use can cause more problems than benefits.

The risk is that the patient will confuse the symptoms in the future and end up self-medicating, without being sure about the infection, as explained by Cláudia Vidal, an infectious disease specialist at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Federal University of Pernambuco.

“There are some symptoms that can appear in more than one diagnosis and can sometimes be related to infections and sometimes not. The second mistake is to use antibiotics as an antipyretic, that is, to lower the fever. The third mistake is using it as a pain reliever and the fourth mistake is using it as an anti-inflammatory. Antibiotic can only be used to treat infection”, alerts the doctor.

According to her, the tip is not to use antibiotics without consulting a doctor, and, when necessary, to follow the treatment correctly.

Data released by the World Health Organization in 2019 indicated that microbial resistance could take the lives of 10 million people per year by 2050. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this should worsen, as the use of antibiotics increased significantly.