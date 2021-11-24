5 Worst Foods For Heart Health

Here, she lists five types of foods that are harmful to cardiovascular health when consumed in excess.
fast food
Eating hamburgers for dinner or lunch is delicious, but it should happen sporadically. This is because, according to the nutritionist, at these times we consume a very large caloric load in just one meal, which overloads the body. “If done often, it increases the risk of obesity. And there is also the issue of components, of fat associated with carbohydrate, which is harmful”, he explains. This is not to say that fast food needs to be cut off the menu at once, but everything varies from one individual to another. “If the person is hypertensive, has a heart disease, they will have to make a little more restrictions, but for a healthy person, we may be able to make some exceptions.”
Sausages
Foods like sausage, salami, bologna and roast beef are on the list of sausages and can be harmful due to the amount of sodium. “Furthermore, many of them contain nitrite and nitrate, which have been proven to be related to the increase in the number of tumors”, explains the specialist.
instant food
Who has never had instant noodles for convenience? Like sausages, this type of food is also high in sodium and preservatives, which are harmful to the heart. “Consuming once in a while doesn’t impact that much, but the problem I see is that usually those who use this type of food are people who don’t have time to cook, don’t have time to assemble a meal throughout the day, and they end up doing it indiscriminate use.”
Frozen (ultra-processed) food
Abusing foods like frozen chips, frozen lasagna and nuggets is also a constant in the lives of those who have little time to cook. However, these options have great added preservatives. The rule is clear: the longer the shelf life, the more processed that food was. “A tip I always give to patients is that if you have a very busy day to day and you can’t cook every day, choose a day of the week to cook and freeze these products.”
cookies and snacks
It is difficult to control the amount consumed when we open a cookie or snack package. The warning is that these foods, normally, suffer the addition of trans fat, which is harmful, mainly, to our arteries, according to the nutritionist. “It is a fat that favors the reduction of good cholesterol and the increase of bad cholesterol, consequently facilitating the formation of a fatty plaque, which ends up interfering with our body’s natural blood flow.”