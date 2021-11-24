5 Worst Foods For Heart Health

Eating hamburgers for dinner or lunch is delicious, but it should happen sporadically. This is because, according to the nutritionist, at these times we consume a very large caloric load in just one meal, which overloads the body. “If done often, it increases the risk of obesity. And there is also the issue of components, of fat associated with carbohydrate, which is harmful”, he explains. This is not to say that fast food needs to be cut off the menu at once, but everything varies from one individual to another. “If the person is hypertensive, has a heart disease, they will have to make a little more restrictions, but for a healthy person, we may be able to make some exceptions.”