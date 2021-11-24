6 shares to have a chance of winning up to 3.7% this Wednesday, according to Ágora and BTG

The stock market in China closed another trading session on a high, this time influenced by coal mining and food and beverage assets.

This Wednesday (24), the CSI300 index, composed of the main companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 0.7%, while the Shanghai index rose 0.1%. Real estate developers extended gains from the previous session, closing the session up 1%.

At commodities had another positive session, with the futures of coal traded metallurgist on the Dalian Commodities Exchange, for January delivery, shooting over 13% and the futures of iron ore benchmark rising 5.8% to 617 yuan per ton.

the futures of U.S started the day in decline, reflecting the rise in Treasury interest, which has pressured stocks technology. European stocks were also lower after hitting a three-week low yesterday.

On the calendar of events, the market is waiting for the release of some economic data, such as the quarterly GDP and the initial requests for unemployment insurance.

In Brazil, the voting of the PEC of the precatoria in the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) of the Senate.

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and the Now Investments released their investment recommendations for the day. The suggested actions are from graphic analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the stops indicated – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset the positions.

BTG’s main indication for this Wednesday is the action of Positive (POSI3), with the potential to rise by 3.73%. Among Agora’s recommendations, the role of Engie Brazil (EGIE3) may register gains of 1.47% in today’s trading session.

BTG Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) Positive POSI3 9.38 9.58 2.13% 9.73 3.73% 9.19 cosan CSAN3 21.46 21.87 1.91% 22.17 3.31% 21.09 light ON3 11.60 11.82 1.90% 11.97 3.19% 11.39

Now Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) B3 B3SA3 12.01 12.18 1.42% – – 11.93 Engie Brazil EGIE3 39.34 39.92 1.47% – – 39.03 IRB IRBR3 4.10 4.16 1.46% – – 4.07

Check out the investment methodology indicated by the analysts:

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset gaps, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.