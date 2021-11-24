7 reasons for the Ibovespa to rise today (and not to celebrate too much), according to 3 analysts

O Ibovespa closed up 1.5% on Tuesday (23), reaching 103,654 points. Although expressive, this valuation was supported by some “eggs inside the hen”, that is, assumptions that, as always, may or may not become reality.

One example is the expectation that OPEC will manage to keep the price of oil high, despite the efforts of a group of countries led by the US to reduce it. Below are 7 factors that fueled today’s high, and why it’s better not to party too much, according to Now Investments, ModalMore and Land Investments.

1. OPEC wins this round…

The day was marked by the struggle to determine the international oil price. On the one hand, the US, UK and India, in a coordinated effort, spawned part of their barrel stock. The aim was to force prices down. OPEC reacted with a brief statement that it will act to balance the global market. For investors, this is a warning that the cartel of producing countries will reduce the supply of oil. Result? Even on a day with the greatest supply of barrels, oil closed higher.

2. … Petrobras thanks…

The victory of OPEC, which held the price of oil only in the gogó, made the joy of those who invest in Petrobras The preferred shares of the state-owned company (PETR4) closed the day up 5.46%, quoted at R$27.80. Ordinary ones (PETR3) rose 4.70% and ended at R$28.73.

3. … And Ibovespa too

Together, the papers of Petrobras represent almost 10% of the Ibovespa. Therefore, the strong rise of the oil company was important to boost the main index of the B3.

4. Thank you, China!

In addition to the oil fight, abroad helped the Brazilian stock exchange with a second factor: the rise of more than 4% of iron ore in China. The movement favored the roles of Valley (VALLEY3), which ended the day with gains of 2.63%, traded at R$ 69.37. Alone, the mining company represents 14.5% of the Ibovespa.

5. Europe patina

On the negative side, the market did not like the economic activity data released in Europe. PMIs (managers’ purchasing indices) were not enough to convince investors that the European economy is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic – even because, a new wave has already led some countries to resume the lockdown.

6. Time for the US to face the dragon?

Investors continued to digest the harshest statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about inflation, as well as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Powell’s predecessor at the Fed), who said the price hike had reached a worrying level. . Since then, the market has been inundated with rumors that the US central bank would bring forward the start of monetary tightening to March.

7. More relaxed interest market here

While the yield curve in the US starts to rise, over here, interest futures contracts spent the day at a low for most of the curve. The move reflects the market’s assessment that, in the end, the government and Congress will find a middle ground for the Precatório PEC, which could alleviate the pressure on public accounts.