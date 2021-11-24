8 streaming platforms to keep an eye on Black Friday 2021 – Technology

(photo: Pixabay)

There is no denying it: one of the great trends in the entertainment market in Brazil and in the world is streaming services, which grow as time passes and technology advances.

And the adhesion of people to these platforms is not completely unusual. It happens due to some strong factors, such as attractive prices to have access to great audiovisual works, in addition to the practicality and efficiency of these interfaces.

Today, you will get to know the main streaming platforms existing in Brazil to keep an eye on during Black Friday, which takes place on November 26th – will there be any discounts or special conditions for new subscribers, right?

Firstly, what are streaming platforms?

Streaming can be defined as a technology for transmitting content over the internet without the need for downloading. This material, which can be a video or music, is made available by its owner on a certain platform and accessed by the user online, without taking up space on the device used.

How has the closing of theaters contributed to the growth of these platforms?

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, many of our leisure habits had to change or be interrupted, such as, for example, our loved ones going to the movies. The rooms all over Brazil ended up having to be closed temporarily and, therefore, the streaming services gained even more adherents.

According to data from a Kantar IBOPE Media survey conducted this year, more than half of internet users said they saw more video on paid streaming during isolation, thus increasing their time in front of the television. Furthermore, as mentioned, price played a major role in this decision: according to a Qualibest survey carried out in 2021, 31% of users spend more than R$60 on subscriptions per month.

Are streaming platforms participating in Black Friday Brazil?

Despite not confirming participation in Black Friday, some streaming platforms usually participate in the date. According to interviews conducted by Offerwise with 400 people to understand which services are most sought after, streaming leads the list with 27%, followed by language courses with 23% and professional training courses with 21%.

Check out 8 streaming services to keep an eye on during Black Friday 2021

Check out some streaming platforms that will be able to participate in Black Friday this year and take advantage of discounts or free trial days!

1) Netflix

Netflix is ​​one of the most famous series and movie streaming platforms in the world. It allows you to watch the content, which varies over time, through Smart TVs, video games, computers, smartphones and tablets connected to the Internet. Furthermore, when the user is not logged in, he can also continue watching his favorite shows, as it is possible to download titles on iOS, Android or Windows 10 devices to watch offline.

The plans offered determine the number of devices that the subscriber can watch at the same time and the image quality (standard definition (SD), high definition (HD) or ultra high definition (UHD)), being possible to change or cancel the anytime. They are: Basic, for R$25.90; Standard, for R$39.90 and Premium, for R$55.90.

To subscribe to Netflix, just access the registration page, choose the ideal plan, create an account with an email and password and enter a payment method that will be used once a month.

2) Globoplay

Globoplay is TV Globo streaming that has been growing a lot in Brazil. The platform offers thousands of titles, such as international series and films, complete soap operas, national films, TV news, sports and entertainment programs and original productions, in addition to live programming from paid (charged) and open channels.

Globoplay offers its content in HD and 4K HDR, which can be accessed by computer, Smart TVs, mobile, tablet, Chromecast or other compatible devices on up to five different screens. The plan costs R$21.90 per month or R$16.40 for the annual plan and can be accessed with the subscriber’s Globo account.

3) Disney Plus

Disney Plus (or Disney+) is the streaming platform of the great Walt Disney Company, which brings together movies, series, documentaries and shows from Disney and other platforms, such as Fox and National Geographic. Among the contents, subscribers can find famous Pixar features, as well as films from the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, for example. The service supports mobile, computer, tablet, video games and Smart TVs and has 4K HDR image quality.

Disney Plus costs R$27.90 in the monthly plan and R$279.90 in the annual plan. For lovers of TV Globo and Disney content, it is also possible to sign Globoplay and Disney together in a single combo starting at R$37.90/month in the annual plan. Learn more on the official website.

4) HBO Max

HBO Max is the streaming service of the famous pay channel HBO. On the platform, it is possible to create up to five profiles and receive personalized recommendations for each one, download any content available to watch offline and watch on Smart TVs, computers, video games, smartphones and tablets.

Subscribers to HBO on cable TV already have platform access. Just follow the steps:

1) Click “Login” on the HBO Max website;

2) When the e-mail and password fields appear, click on “Enter provider” and select your TV operator;

3) You will be redirected to the operator’s website to login and have your access to the catalog freed at no additional cost.

If this is not your case, you can subscribe to HBO Max separately with a credit or debit card. The value of the service starts at R$14.16 per month in the annual plan.

5) Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s streaming service that offers much more than movies and TV shows: it also includes free and fast delivery of thousands of items to Amazon e-commerce, over 2 million songs without ads to Amazon Music and much more for just R$9.90 per month.

In the Prime Video catalog, subscribers can find popular series and movies and download them to watch offline, as well as original productions and movies for rental, with no subscription required. With Prime Video Channels, you can also subscribe to channels and cancel them at any time.

The service supports mobile phones, computers, tablets, video games and Smart TVs and can be opened on up to three devices at the same time.

6) Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the newest streaming service from Paramount, full of hit movies, exclusive series, reality shows and shows that made history: there are more than 2,000 movies and 30,000 episodes of series to watch however and whenever you want.

You can watch Paramount Plus programming from your computer, Smart TV, mobile phone, tablet, video games, or other compatible device. There are two plans available: the monthly plan, for R$19.90, and the annual plan, for R$200. All allow access to up to three screens at the same time and support any platform. However, the service is offering 50% off the first three months and seven days free for a limited time to new subscribers.

7) Spotify

Spotify is an audio streaming platform that allows users to listen to music and podcasts and create playlists online, as well as discover new styles and artists. You can access it on your computer, cell phone, tablet, Smart TV, video games and other compatible devices.

Spotify can be used in a free version that has some limiting features, such as displaying advertisements and limiting the tracks that can be skipped and playlists that can be accessed.

In paid mode, the user has the possibility to use their profile as they wish. There are four plans: Premium, which costs R$16.90/ms; Student, which costs R$8.50/ms; Family, which costs R$26.90/ms for six subscriptions on the same plan; and the one aimed at PlayStation 4 players, which costs R$2.99 ​​for two months.

8) Deezer

Deezer is a French music streaming platform that competes with Spotify that has a big difference: the ability to add your own MP3 files to the application to complete your collection. The platform is available for cell phones, tablets, computers, Smart TVs and video games.

There are five plans offered: