A Madman in the Piece: Reboot wins first teaser

The first teaser for the reboot of Um Maluco no Pedaço has arrived, and it features a dramatic recreation of the iconic theme song from the original series.

The familiar lyrics, with Will presenting the story of how his life was turned inside out, is still the same, but this isn’t the version you remember from the ’90s. Instead of the hip-hop beat of the original song, the new it’s slower, more dramatic, with heavy tones, almost melancholy. This, of course, is a sitcom reboot with a different tone.

The teaser does not feature the full melody, but only selected parts of the original lyrics. It’s also unclear if this will be the show’s themed music, or if it was just used as part of the marketing of the new series.

In a press release, showrunners TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson said: “At its heart, A Crazy Man is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of a black family. We’ve stayed true to the series’ original premise – Will’s life turned upside down after he was forced to leave Philadelphia and land in Bel-Air, with its mansions and wealth. However, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been amazing to bring these iconic characters to life when you put them in the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the structure of many of our creations, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV, so it’s important for us to respect its legacy.”

In 2020, the original cast of A Crazy Man gathered at HBO Max for a special reunion, celebrating the show’s 30th anniversary. More recently, the cast of the new series has been announced and features newcomer Jabari Banks in place of Will Smith’s character Will.

*Translated by: Nicole Pereira

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Nicole Pereira on Instagram or on twitter.