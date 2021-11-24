‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian to be unmasked

In the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, by TV Globo, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be unmasked. According to the newspaper O Globo, everything will start when Lara (Andréia Horta) is working in a restaurant frequented by Túlio (Daniel Dantas).

At one point, she will see a photo of Renato on his cell phone. The girl will be very agitated and will try to get information, but will end up being expelled by security.

Days later, Lara will meet Rebeca’s husband (Andréa Beltrão) again by chance. She will approach you and explain that she believes twins Renato and Christian met the night her boyfriend died.

Intrigued, Túlio will decide to investigate and will go to the building where Renato lived accompanied by Ruth (Pathy Dejesus). He will be able to access footage from that day’s security cameras. When analyzing the movement at the entrance, you will confirm that the brothers met and will also deduce that they changed their clothes at the time.

Then Túlio will go to the IML to check the record of Christian’s death: “The body was admitted at 02:48 in the morning”, in short… Here’s the proof that he died before. Before such an image, do you understand?”

“Yes, because if he was already dead at 2:48 am, it would be impossible for him to enter the building at 4:20 am. My God. And there’s more. It’s described here in the report, check it out: Renato’s tattoo. You know what that means, don’t you?” Ruth will say.

“Renato died in his brother’s place”, concludes Túlio. “And this guy here, married to Barbara (Alinne Moraes), that Mr. Santiago (Joseph of Abreu) so much wonder… This guy is a fake, a fraud. He took Renato’s place”, the girl will say.

