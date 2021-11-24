‘A Place in the Sun’: Ravi will have a tragic end

If nothing changes in the novel “A place in the sun”, Ravi (Juan Paiva) will have a tragic ending.
In the last chapter, the boy will suffer a serious car accident after having an ugly fight with Christian (Cauã Reymond).
Ravi will even be helped and will be admitted to a hospital. However, in a very serious condition, it will not resist.
One of the shortest telenovelas in the 9 pm range, “Um Lugar ao Sol” is scheduled to end in March.
