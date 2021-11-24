A Place in the Sun: Unmasked! Tulio and Ruth discover Christian farce after carelessness; know how

It seems that Christian (Cauã Reymond)’s farce has its days numbered in “Um Lugar Ao Sol”… Túlio (Daniel Dantas) and Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) will start to suspect the twin and will activate the CSI mode to find out what if goes by. According to the website Notícias da TV, the pair of lovers will have a slight slip by the protagonist to conclude that he is not who he says he is. Jeez, it’s going to catch on fire!

In the plot, the former valet took over the identity of the twin brother after his death. The investigation will begin when Lara (Andréia Horta), Christian’s ex-girlfriend, starts working in a restaurant that is frequented by Túlio. One day, upon seeing a picture of the twin on the businessman’s cell phone, Lara will try to approach him, but will be stopped by security guards.

However, the woman, who is now married to Mateus (Danton Mello), encounters Tulio again, this time by chance, and recounts her suspicion that the twins met the night her ex-boyfriend was murdered. The villain will be intrigued and curious about the story, and will start an investigation with his lover’s help.

That’s where the Sherlock Holmes come into the picture… The two go to Renato’s apartment to analyze the security cameras on the day of the supposed death of the “poor twin”. After the analysis, the lovers will conclude that the brothers actually changed their clothes at the time. And they don’t stop there; Tulio and Ruth will also pay a visit to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) to take a look at the record of Christian’s death.

“The body was admitted at 2:48 am, anyway… Here’s proof that he died before. Before such an image, do you understand?”, will say the businessman. “Yes, because if he was already dead at 2:48 am, it would be impossible for him to enter the building at 4:20 am. My God. And there’s more. It’s described here in the report, check it out: Renato’s tattoo. You know what that means, don’t you?”, the girl will speculate.

“Renato died in his brother’s place”, will conclude Tullius. “And this guy here, married to Barbara [Alinne Moraes], that your Santiago [José de Abreu] so much wonder… This guy is a fake, a fraud. He took Renato’s place”, will claim Ruth. Put more drama that’s not too long! Hahahaha

In the 9 pm telenovela, written by Lícia Manzo, after assuming the identity of her dead brother, Christian married Barbara to get a good job in her father-in-law’s supermarket chain, a character by José de Abreu.

More recently, TV News also revealed that Lara, still unhappy with the death of her lover, will throw herself into an investigation and will come very close to discovering the truth. Geez! By the way, the former valet will face a few good ones in the next chapters, right?!