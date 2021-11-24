A woman wakes up from a coma on the day that devices would be turned off; she was hospitalized with Covid-19 – World

a woman of 69 years old which was in a coma for over a month Due to worsening of Covid-19, he woke up on the day his family decided that his devices could be turned off, last October 29th. Betinna Lerman was admitted to a hospital in Portland, USA. The information is from the Washington Post.

The family’s decision to turn off the devices was taken after doctors reported that Betinna’s lungs were already “totally destroyed” by the disease and that she had no chance of surviving. In addition, she is diabetic and had already undergone recent surgery to place a quadruple pacemaker, which contributed to aggravate her clinical condition.

‘It’s okay, your mother woke up’

Andrew Lerman, son of Betinna, remembers hearing from doctors that his mother would never wake up. He and the brothers had even planned the funeral and had already chosen the coffin, the headstone and the clothing in which Betinna would be buried.

However, on the day her devices were to be turned off, Andrew said he received an unexpected phone call from the hospital.

“He [médico] said, ‘Well, I need you to come here right away.’ I said, ‘Okay, what’s wrong?’ He said, ‘It’s okay. His mother woke up,'” her son narrated to the Post.

After that, Betinna left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), still wearing a respirator to help her lungs function, and must undergo rehabilitation process. His case was known at the hospital as “medical miracle”.