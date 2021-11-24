Abel says he ‘felt’ Palmeiras in the final after a penalty missed by the Hulk

Palmeiras advanced to the final of the Copa Libertadores this season after passing by Atlético-MG in the semifinals of the tournament. Despite a tense first game, ending 0-0, Abel Ferreira already felt a favorable air for his team since the opening 45 minutes of the knockout.

According to the coach, the penalty missed by Hulk – taken at the crossbar – in the first half of the first leg, at Allianz Parque, was a sign that classification would come. The Portuguese even commented with the players in order to motivate them.

“The truth is that there are signs. When the Hulk missed the penalty, I made a point of telling my players: this is a sign, it will give us. When you start to believe in it… With the second game there (in Mineirão ) with fans, knowing that there wasn’t any here, I knew that the emotional side would weigh,” he explained in an interview with Conmebol.

The defensive strategy, successful in the clashes against the Minas Gerais team, was essential for Palmeiras to reach the continental cup final. Abel Ferreira did not hide that luck was on Verdão’s side, but also highlighted the team’s consistency to achieve the feat.

“There’s one thing we can never forget, football is still a game. In the game, you also need the luck factor. Football is not math. best team. Who is more consistent,” he said.

This is the second time that the coach arrives at the Libertadores decision in less than a year. Although the responsibility is the same, he understands that he will now have the opportunity to enjoy the moment more.

“I told the players in the second game against Atlético: whatever happens, we’re going to the final and I’m going to do what I didn’t do the first time, I’m going to enjoy the moment. Thanking and enjoying. The way to enjoy is to do my best , help my players and do everything I can to win the game,” he said.

The Libertadores 2021 final between Palmeiras and Flamengo takes place this Saturday (27) at 5 pm (GMT), at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.