Action that ended with deaths had 75 BOPE officers

An internal document from the Military Police indicates that 75 police officers from the BOPE (Special Operations Battalion) were in Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo (RJ), between Saturday (20) and Sunday (21), days in which there were ten deaths in the community. — including that of a sergeant.

The Civil Police, which is investigating the case, still does not have the identification of all the agents involved in the operation and has already forwarded a request for this information to the Military Police.

The so-called “Report on the Termination of Police Operation in a Sensitive Area During the Covid-19 Pandemic” exposes, by obligation, basic data of the operation, its justification and result. Signed by Major Carlos Eduardo da Silveira Monteiro, the document was sent from BOPE to the COE (Special Operations Command), which authorized the operation.

According to the report, the objective of the operation was to “repress actions to attack vehicles”. The corporation claims that on Saturday morning (20), sergeant Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva was wounded by a firearm and did not resist. The PM, in a statement, states that the team he was on was attacked when he arrived in the community. Silva’s death was used to justify the “absolute exceptionality of the operation”, in the document.

BOPE justifies that it became “important to act” to “restore order in the conflagration area”, with the objective of identifying and arresting those responsible for Silva’s death and, eventually, removing from the community the police officers who remained there after the attack.

After a decision by the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the security forces of Rio de Janeiro are obliged to justify police operations in communities, which are allowed in exceptional cases, in addition to observing measures to avoid lethality and reporting all actions to the MP -RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry) within 24 hours —as was the case with the Salgueiro operation, according to the MP.

In the assessment of the public defender of Rio de Janeiro, Maria Júlia Miranda, the action in Complexo do Salgueiro was a “revenge operation” in retaliation for the death of the PM the day before. The MP has already opened an investigative process on the deaths.

Battalion says it was ready to provide aid

Two BOPE teams participated in the action: Charlie and Delta. Reports from residents claim that it was military police who invaded and held a party at a bar with a community pool before and after the action that resulted in the deaths.

At the gate, the group left the following message marked: “Thank you for the reception. Ass: (Delta)Force. Crab hunting tram. Variant (Delta)”. The message would allude to the group that, now, BOPE confirms that it was in the community.

Group left a message “thanking you for the reception”, mentioning the “delta variant” Image: Lola Ferreira/UOL

Among the precautions taken to reduce lethality —as the STF measure also requires— BOPE claims that there were two armored vehicles —the caveirões— to evacuate the wounded.

According to the battalion, there was also an ambulance to provide assistance and, among the agents involved in the operation, some with knowledge of first aid to provide assistance “if necessary, always safeguarding life”.

Residents’ reports, however, contradict the document. They claim that after the action on Sunday, the day when there was the highest number of deaths, the PMs went to the aforementioned party at the bar and the bodies were left in the mangrove swamp, without any help or call from the Civil Police for inspection.

The party, in fact, was the sign that residents, including mothers and wives, had that the shootings had ceased and that they would already be able to look for the bodies in the mangrove swamp, according to a report by a woman who helped with the rescue.

In addition to caveirões, ambulance and police capable of performing first aid, BOPE claims that it “imaged the area” to “give greater assertiveness to the actions of troops on the ground”, indicating an analysis carried out by aerial equipment. Community leaders claim that, on Sunday afternoon (21), there were drones in the community’s forest and mangrove area.

Help has not arrived. The bodies were removed from the mangrove swamp by residents on Monday morning (22) and, only after the repercussion of the fact, the authorities returned to the community to inspect the bodies and take them to the IML (Medical Institute- Nice).

Seizure of weapons and drugs after action

Each of the two teams, Charlie and Delta, produced different “outcome” summaries of the action. Charlie claims that he ended his participation at 6:00 am on Sunday (21st), after numerous shootings, and that he found a large amount of drugs in an abandoned community shack.

The arrests of the Charlie team, according to the document, were: a 12-gauge shotgun, 576 bottles resembling a loló scent, a gallon containing a substance similar to a perfume spear, 120 plastic bags containing material similar to crack, 588 white powder pins, white powder unit, four precision scales, ten radio communicators, 55 7.62-caliber rounds and a Roni Kit — equipment used to increase the stability of firearms.

This information was released on Sunday afternoon, when a 71-year-old resident was shot in one of the clashes. Already at that time, the PM reported that there were armed men in the forest area of ​​Complexo do Salgueiro.

Hours later, according to reports, there was an intense firefight that resulted in the death of eight men who were removed from the mangrove by residents. This confrontation is partially narrated in the Bope report and was carried out, according to the established chronology, by the Delta team.

BOPE police seized weapons and drugs in action in Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo (RJ) Image: Reproduction

In the document, there is information that “the team was surprised numerous times by attacks” with shots, responded in a way “proportionate to the unfair aggression” and that, “after stabilization of the terrain and impossibility of advancing further into the forest because the terrain was flooded”, found guns and drugs in an abandoned church, following a tip from locals.

The Delta team seized: a 9mm caliber HK Pistol, a 9mm Browninng pistol, 14 intact 9mm caliber ammunition, 56 intact 7.62 caliber rifle ammunition, 3 radio transmitters, a sighting device (telescopic sight), 12 caliber rifle magazines AK 47, three 9mm caliber pistol magazines, one camouflage uniform, 3,734 bags of white powder, 3,760 bags of crack-like materials, 400 marijuana tablets (small) and 413 marijuana tablets (large).

The official note sent by the Military Police to the UOL states that BOPE acted at Salgueiro on Sunday (21) because there was information about a man injured at the site, after the shootings on Saturday (20). On Sunday afternoon, Igor Costa Coutinho, named as one of those responsible for the sergeant’s death, died.

Image: Reproduction

The file on the document was created and digitally signed at 7:10 am on Sunday (21). The report, however, was sent from BOPE to the COE on Tuesday (23), around 9 am. Even though it was delivered nearly two days after the killings, the document does not contain any information on injured or dead civilians.

The apprehensions were registered in police reports at the 72nd DP (São Gonçalo). The records on the eight bodies found were made at the DHNSG (Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá). Yesterday, the Civil Police asked, in addition to the identification of the police, for the weapons involved in the shootings so that there could be expertise. Witnesses are being heard, according to the corporation.