Active listening defines menu innovation

This week, the UOL Media and Marketing publishes exclusive interviews with the 3 nominees in the “Marketing Professional” category of Caboré 2021, one of the most important awards in the national advertising market.

Today’s interview (24) is with João Branco, marketing director at McDonald’s. Yesterday (23), we published a chat with Eliana Cassandre, head of marketing at Grupo Petrópolis. Tomorrow (25), it will be the turn of Poliana Sousa, marketing leader for Coca-Cola throughout Latin America.

Some of McDonald’s main marketing actions during the year were its presence at Big Brother Brasil, when it put the brand’s pajamas on sale to consumers and the exclusive sale of the “M do Méqui”, a customizable sign. This month, the chain started selling branded clothes and accessories in a store in front of the “Méqui 1000”, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, and in an online store, on the Magazine Luiza website.

Currently, the agencies Galeria and Creata work with the company.

UOL Mídia e Marketing: McDonald’s became a “machine” to launch sandwiches. What is it like to innovate so much and the Big Mac, from 1968, to continue to be the best seller in Brazil?

João Branco, marketing director at McDonald’s Image: Disclosure

João Branco: We believe that it is very important to offer options for the most varied consumption occasions. The Big Mac is undoubtedly an icon and our best seller, but we know it’s important to offer different ways for customers to experience Méqui.

Active listening is our main tool to keep following our consumer. We are dedicated to listening to the customer through the most diverse channels and, thus, understanding their desires and what they expect from their experience with us. We invest a lot in research to understand how it interacts with each category and we have a team of data scientists who are constantly analyzing all the information we collect and debating what solutions we can implement.

This proximity to the customer guides our strategy and our decisions. Whether for product innovation or to offer novelties such as the Use Méqui collection, an unprecedented action in Latin America with the sale of clothing and accessories with design inspired by our products, including the Big Mac.

UOL Mídia e Marketing: The world has become healthier. How does McDonald’s keep up with this? What is the challenge of increasing sales in a business in which you are already a leader?

João: For us, health involves a commitment to offering quality food, with reliable origins and origins, from the field to the tray. Looking very carefully at the production process of each supplier, even the strict protocols within the brand’s restaurants.

Our update comes with the proximity of our customer, by active listening.

We have teams dedicated both to looking at the innovation of our menu and to evolving the composition of our ingredients.

This is to try to meet what the consumer expects from us. An example of this was that we recently carried out the replacement of artificial colors and/or flavorings for another 14 ingredients, including the McLanche Feliz items.

The McDonald’s brand still has a great opportunity to expand its presence throughout Latin America, including Brazil. We see this growth potential and will continue to look for possibilities to expand the experience that the public has with Méqui. Whether with technological and digital innovations, with new products or new ways to consume McDonald’s.

UOL Mídia e Marketing: Present and future: What was the biggest professional challenge in 2021? And what are the expectations for the resumption of the post-pandemic world?

João: In 2021, the biggest challenge was being able to resist the temptation to take only short-term tactical actions and challenge ourselves to create a historic moment for Méqui in Brazil, even during the recovery from the pandemic. Now, we hope that when things improve, the return on that investment will double.

UOL Mídia e Marketing: Advertising has to be more dialogue today, less imposing. How will this dialogue be going forward? Has the truth become more important in advertising?

João: Advertising reflects the type of communication that consumers like.

If we’re seeing more “real” advertising, it’s because people are looking for more dialogue like that in real life.

I think we are in a transitional moment, between a life full of “filters” and a search for authenticity.

—

The executive was interviewed from episode #14 of the Media and Marketing podcast, in December 2019. Listen to the interview, conducted before the pandemic: