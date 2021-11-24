Actor André Gonçalves is imprisoned by the Court for not paying child support

Actor André Gonçalves had house arrest decreed by the Santa Catarina Courts this Tuesday. The decision was taken in a lawsuit brought by his ex-wife, journalist and actress Cynthia Benini, for debts with the child support of their daughter.





Gonçalves, who turned 46 last Tuesday, owes around R$ 350 thousand in alimony. The monthly amount established to meet the basic needs of the 18-year-old daughter Valentina is R$ 4,500. The information was revealed by “Metropolis” and confirmed by GLOBO.

The actor was in default since 2017. During this period, the debt reached R$ 112,044.33. With interest and monetary correction, the amount rose to R$352,579.01. In July of this year, he had his property pledged on account of debts with his daughter’s pension.

Home prison

The sentence determines that the actor is under house arrest for a period of 60 days. The judiciary also established that it must be monitored by electronic ankle bracelets. He has not yet been notified of the decision and, according to his lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, the actor will comply with the court order.

‘Andre was fired and has been unemployed ever since. In these 5 years, the judges have been accepting our considerations and proofs, that without a job, he cannot afford the full pension. But in this period he never left his children totally helpless. Whenever he does a job, he pays something, but not the full amount,” said Guerra.

Benini and Gonçalves met in 2002, when they participated in the reality show “Casa dos Artistas 2” – she was eliminated after a month and a half of the program and he reached the final, taking 3rd place. Both maintained a relationship from that year until 2006. Since 2016 he has been married to actress Danielle Winits. Gonçalves is also the father of Manuela, 23, from his relationship with Tereza Seiblitz, and Pedro Arthur, 19, the result of his relationship with Myrian Rios.

Career

Born in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, and raised in Parque Arará and Vila do João, favelas in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, he was discovered by actor director Roberto Bontempo in community productions and starred in 1989 in the miniseries “Capitães de sandy “, by Bandeirantes, an adaptation of the novel by Jorge Amado.

Hired by TV Globo, the actor emerged with the roles of Matosinho in “Vamp” (1991) and Sandrinho in “The next victim” (1995). Then he would make soap operas such as “Senhora do Destino” (2004), “Caminho das Índias” (2009), “Salve Jorge” (2012) and “Império” (2015). Outside Globo, he acted in the plot “Jesus”, on TV Record (2018), in the role of the biblical character Barabbas.

His last work on TV was a passage through the painting Dança dos Famosos, from the former “Domingão do Faustão”. Gonçalves did not make it to the final of the competition, in which Danielle Winits was runner-up.