actor wins lawsuit against Record for libel

Rainer Cadete won a lawsuit for moral damages against Record after being the target of articles published on the blog of journalist Fabíola Reipert, on the R7 portal. The decision of last Thursday (18), which the report of splash had access, it is from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The indemnity was fixed at R$35 thousand.

The actor, who is currently on air in “Secret Truths 2” and in the rerun of the first season, on Globo, claims that he was the victim of a “defamatory campaign” on Fabíola’s blog between 2014 and 2016.

According to the process, they are “offensive, vexatious materials that ridicule and violate their intimacy, insinuating that the author is a homosexual and that he takes advantage of this to build his career.”

These and other materials, according to the lawsuit, “were published with the aim of humiliating and mocking the author [Rainer Cadete], without any criticism, praise or observation about his career”.

In the texts published on her blog, Fabiola Reipert says, for example, that Rainer “got a girlfriend to appear in the media” and that “was highlighted in ‘Secret Truths’ for being nail and flesh with the author Walcyr Carrasco”.

Sought by the report, lawyer Ricardo Brajterman, who represents Visky’s interpreter, said: “My client is a complete and formidable artist, who deserves respect like any and every citizen. It is unacceptable that a portal that sells itself as being serious and ethical , invent and spread lies to gain an audience, defaming people of integrity and good reputation”.

Record TV’s advisors were also contacted by splash, but said he does not comment on legal matters.