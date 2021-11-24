Adele abandons interview after learning that journalist has not listened to her album

Singer Adele, 33, abandoned an interview halfway through after learning the journalist hadn’t even heard her new album, “30”.

According to PageSix, the British singer would have left the scene furious after the host of Seven Network, Matt Doran, commit the faux pas. There was also going to be a two-hour show especially for their network that was cancelled.

As such, Australia became the only market in the world that did not have a face-to-face interview with Adele to promote the album’s release.

“Matt was scolded. He should have done the research”, said a source when revealing that the presenter ended up being suspended for two weeks.

To The Australian website, the journalist apologized. “When I sat down to interview Adele, I didn’t know that I had received a preview of her new album by email. It was an oversight, but not a deliberate contempt. This is the most important email I have ever lost,” said Doran.

Chico Buarque’s team denied that Adele had plagiarized the musician in his song “To Be Loved”, from his latest album, “30”.

This weekend, internet users pointed out similarities between “Eu Te Amo”, composed by Chico and Tom Jobim, and “To Be Loved”, by Adele. Conductor Luiz Cláudio Ramos was called upon to analyze the compositions, but the singer’s team told the report that there is no similarity between the two songs.

The report sought out Sony Music, which represents Adele in Brazil, but did not get an official response until the publication of this report.

Last month, the British singer was accused by composer Toninho Geraes of plagiarizing “Mulheres”, a song of his immortalized in the voice of Martinho da Vila, in “Million Years Ago”, a track that is part of the album “25”, released in 2015 .