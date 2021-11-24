Adventures in History · After analyzing old photo, man discovers secret passage behind bookcase in his own house

Freddy Goodall’s home in Brighton, England, is about 500 years old; check out videos of the find

It was recently reported that a resident of Brighton, England, used his social network to record an impressive discovery in his own home. In this ocasion, Freddy Goodall, found in his 500-year-old home a secret passage behind a bookcase.

The real estate developer reports that the house was purchased by his family 30 years ago. He claims that he was curious to understand what was behind the furniture when he analyzed a photograph of the residence taken in 1870, at the time he realized that there used to be a door in the library, which is currently no longer seen.

“I looked for this door, but I couldn’t see anything at first, so I realized it was hidden behind a bookcase. […] Eventually, behind one of the books, I found a hole that led to the hidden room,” he said. Freddy, in an interview with the New York Post.

According to information published last Monday, 22, by the UOL news portal, after removing the mobile, the Englishman came across a secret passage that gave access to underground rooms.

goodall he also found tunnels that not only connect with the house, but also lead to structures outside. At the site, the resident also found a safe filled with books, letters and other antique objects.

Check out videos.