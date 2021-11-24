advising denies rumors of betrayal

After new rumors of an alleged betrayal of Fred surface on social media, the press office of Bianca Andrade clarified that the family of the two “is well and together.”

The rumors started because of a video in which the youtuber appears at a party while traveling to Qatar. searched for splash, the couple’s team said the women who appear on video dancing alongside Fred are his “friends and work partners”.

Internet is something unbelievable, a gossip page posted that Fred Unimpedidos betrayed Boca Rosa and everyone has already spread it as if it were the absolute truth The only “evidence” presented so far has been this video (several people who work at Desimpedidos are there) pic.twitter.com/iJXW0b0E3s — Saints of Oppression (@SantosOpressivo) November 23, 2021

The advisers of the couple Fred and Bianca Andrade deny the rumors about betrayal and informs that the video circulated on social networks is of a get-together in Qatar in the company of three friends and work partners of YouTuber. Everyone there maintains a relationship strictly of friendship and respect. Thus, the family clarifies to the fans that they are well and together after the end of the trip. says the statement

Already in a sequence of videos on Instagram Stories, Fred said that he was “tired” of the situation and that he intends to seek justice.

“Once again I saw that they invented a lot of lies, and I’m coming back to take a stand, denying it all. It’s all a lie. However, there’s a difference this time: I can’t take it anymore. It’s disrespectful to me as a person. , husband, father, journalist, professional. I’m already talking to my staff and my lawyers and we’re going to take the necessary steps,” he said.

Last month, Bianca and Fred also appeared on the social media of the digital influencer and businesswoman to deny rumors that their relationship was in crisis.

At the time, she said that, according to rumors, the two ended the relationship because of the baby, and she would be receiving photos of Fred at night clubs — which would make her insecure in the relationship. She countered saying that she has never received any such photo, and if she did, it would not be a reason for crisis.

Bianca Andrade and Fred are parents of Cris, who was born in July this year.