AF News | State | Only 7% of the population of Tocantins has a health plan and 93% depends on the SUS

Health plans have gained 1.9 million new beneficiaries since June 2020 across the country, according to data from the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health). In June of last year, the system counted 46.7 million beneficiaries in Brazil, the lowest level in 2020. In September this year, the number reached 48.6 million.

This growth in the number of plan users was also registered in Tocantins. ANS data show that the plans gained 3,700 new beneficiaries from Tocantins between September 2020 and September 2021. The state now has 112,600 users of health plans, an increase of 3.5% in the period. Even so, only 7% of the population of Tocantins is covered by a private health plan. The remainder, which is equivalent to 93% of Tocantins, depends on the Unified Health System (SUS).

The public servants’ health plan, Servir (Plansaúde), is the largest in the state and serves around 80,000 beneficiaries, including holders and their dependents. Tocantins has about 1.6 million inhabitants.

For FenaSaúde, an entity that represents the 15 largest plans in the country, it is essential to encourage this growth, in order to ensure that more people have access to supplementary health. And this goes through profound changes in the legal framework for supplementary health, which is under discussion in the National Congress. Among them, greater segmentation, with more coverage modalities; new franchising and co-participation models; and more freedom to market individual plans, with competitive rules for prices and adjustments.

“Another important point is to diversify and expand the types of coverage that can be offered, the so-called modulation of products, as today there are only five options, restricting the creation of options suitable for the profile of each family or company”, emphasizes the executive director of FenaSaúde, Vera Valente.