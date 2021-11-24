After 849 days, Cruzeiro will return to play with more than 55,000 people in Mineirão | cruise

Cruzeiro announced this Wednesday that more than 55 thousand tickets were purchased by the fans for the match against Náutico. The game will be the last for Serie B this year and is just to meet schedule. The scenario is quite different from the last time that Fox had this number of fans supporting Mineirão.

On that July 30, 2019, the two-time champions of the Copa do Brasil, commanded by Mano Menezes, took the field against River Plate for the return game of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The first leg, in Argentina, had ended 0-0 – a score that was repeated at Gigante da Pampulha. Cruzeiro would be eliminated on penalties.

Fabius; Orejuela, Dedé, Leo, Egidio; Ariel Cabral (Robinho), Henrique, Lucas Romero, Thiago Neves; Marquinhos Gabriel (David), Pedro Rocha (Fred). Coach: Mano Menezes.

Eight days after the elimination, Mano Menezes was dismissed from Cruzeiro, after losing to Internacional in the Copa do Brasil. Rogério Ceni arrived in his place – who barely stayed -, and gave way to Abel Braga. At the end of the year, Adilson Batista tried, unsuccessfully, to avoid the club’s relegation.

1 of 2 Starting team that defended Cruzeiro against River Plate in 2019 — Photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro Starting team that defended Cruzeiro against River Plate in 2019 — Photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro

849 days later, Cruzeiro enters the field in a completely different situation. From the lineup mentioned above, only Fábio and Ariel Cabral must participate in the game against Náutico. Henrique is also part of the heavenly squad, but injured, he won’t be able to play. Fox is experiencing a serious financial and administrative crisis.

Even with the complicated off-field situation, Mineirão will be packed. The fans will have some goodbyes: Rafael Sobis will end his football career, Ariel Cabral will play the last game for Cruzeiro and, in front of Náutico, Cruzeiro will play the last 90 minutes in 2021.