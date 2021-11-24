After a record wait, Alcolumbre plans to announce a Saturday in Mendonça next week

After more than four months of waiting, the president of the CCJ (Constitutional and Justice Commission) of the Federal Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), discusses setting André Mendonça’s hearing to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) for December.

According to reports made to CNN, the congressman signaled both on Monday (22) and this Tuesday (23) to the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), and to senators who are part of the parliamentary committee, his willingness to set the date.

Alcolumbre is considering announcing the hearing until the end of next week, when he intends to disclose the calendar until the end of the voting year of the parliamentary committee of the Federal Senate.

In private conversations, the congressman noted that, by the calculations made so far, he would have a tight majority to overturn Mendonça’s nomination. The fear of allies of the senator is that, in the medium term, pressure from evangelical leaders will end up turning votes in favor of Mendonça.

In addition, there is a fear of the senator’s interlocutors that leaving the hearing for next year could be used by opponents of the congressman as electoral ammunition, especially in front of the Pocketnarista and Evangelical electorates in Amapá.

In the last four months, since President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) made his nomination to the STF official, Alcolumbre has not responded to Mendonça’s contacts.

According to reports made to CNN, Bolsonaro’s nominee for Marco Aurélio Mello’s vacancy sent messages and tried to contact the president of the CCJ by phone, but has not received any feedback so far.

The delay in setting the date is the longest for a president of the CCJ to hold a hearing for a Supreme Court nominee.

Sought by CNN, Davi Alcolumbre’s press office responded that she would still not comment on the matter.