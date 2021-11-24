After being stopped at a blitz, the couple has sex in a police car and posted it on an erotic website

A cheeky couple from Florida, USA, was arrested for giving oral sex in the back seat of a police car and filming the action.

Yordan Noa, 24, was arrested by Florida highway patrol officers last Thursday (18) for allegedly driving his black BMW with a suspended license. At the time of the approach, he was in the company of his girlfriend, Summer Watkins, also 24 years old.

According to The New York Post The cops offered Summer a ride to a gas station – that’s when she got the idea to shoot an erotic video.

“Baby, we should shoot a OnlyFans video here,” Summer told her boyfriend, in accordance with the warrant.

When Yordan was also placed in the back of the same car, Summer allegedly asked the policeman, “What if I give him oral sex here?”

“I told her she couldn’t do that,” says police officer Perez-Morales.

She persisted with the question again, again receiving a negative response.

After that, the policeman had to leave the couple alone for a short period of time, but it was enough for the two to practice sex in the car.

“Shortly after I closed the door, Mr. Noa took his penis out of his shorts” and Watkins “bent down and started oral sex,” wrote Perez-Morales.

The police realized what had happened after looking at the images from the vehicle’s security camera.

Summer was arrested for lewd behavior and violation of the peace. Yordan was arrested for driving with a suspended license, drug possession, as well as indecent public exposure, violation of the peace and lewd behavior.

Both have posted bail and are waiting for the trials to be held in December.