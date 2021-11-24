After Fred’s alleged betrayal, Bianca Andrade asks: ‘Leave us alone’ | celebrities



Rio – After Fred denied that he betrayed Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa also used his social networks to clarify the rumors involving his name. Through Instagram Stories, she got the word out. “The truth is, there’s not much to talk about. It was a created thing, based on nothing,” she began.

“We’re good, we’ve already taken our positions. We have nothing to do, neither he nor I. They said it was because he was traveling, he was at a club. I was also at the club all weekend, I went in three ballads in a row. I worked a lot,” she countered.

Finally, the ex-BBB highlighted: “You have a relationship. It’s not where you are that will influence it. It’s the conversation, it’s the exchange, whether you’re in the mood to be with the person or not. Anyway, let us in peace. We have a four-month-old baby, we’re feeling good, living our life. We’re not disturbing anyone. That’s enough.

Fred and Bianca have been together for a year and are four-month-old Cris’ daddies.

understand the case

Rumors about a possible betrayal by Fred started when he was still in Qatar. During his visit to the country, he was seen with three women dancing in a ballad. The video recording the moment was enough for the internet to speculate a betrayal. Upon arriving in São Paulo, the influencer spoke about the case through Instagram. “I saw that once again they invented a lot of lies, and I ‘to’ coming here again to take a stand and deny it all. I can’t take it anymore. It’s disrespectful to me as a person, as a husband, as a father, as a journalist , as a professional. I’m tired of it, ‘okay’?! I’m already talking to my office, with the lawyers, and we’ll take the necessary steps”, he concluded.