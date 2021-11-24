After Globoplay’s arrival, Globo Internacional announces TV exit in Europe

As of December 31, 2021, the Globo Internacional channel will be disconnected from the TV operators in Europe, with the exception of Portugal. The announcement was made on the broadcaster’s Instagram profile with a video that encourages viewers to subscribe to Globoplay Internacional, as the broadcaster’s content will only be available on its streaming platform, which arrived on the European continent in October.

“Attention: Globo is going to move house in Europe”, begins the warning contained in the video. “But let’s not say goodbye! You can now subscribe to Globoplay and have access to my channel and a world of content! There are seven live channels plus many programs for you to watch whenever you want”, ended the message, which had scenes from several programs on Globo and its other channels, such as Multishow.

Also in the same post, the station left the subscription fee for Globoplay Internacional, which costs €9.99, around 63 reais currently. In Brazil, the Globoplay package that includes all live channels costs R$ 42.90.

Check out Globo Internacional’s publication about its departure from European TV operators and Globoplay’s arrival on the continent:

Post-pandemic, Globo prepares secret grid for shift in 2022

Globo has already set up its schedule for 2022, but it is still under lock and key. What is certain is that there will be changes like the one that will go live replacing Malhação. Other programs are still in doubt, such as the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes, which can change its schedule.

Next year, the Meeting completes 10 years on the air and may change time at the station. There are studies that suggest a shift to the afternoon period, which could affect the rest of the schedule, such as the Afternoon Session, a classic film session that has been on the air for 50 years.

Although Globo has confirmed the afternoon films for 2022, it is not guaranteed throughout the year, as the schedule may undergo substantial changes in this process. What we already know is that Malhação’s Sonhos season will come to an end in the first half and will not have a replacement.