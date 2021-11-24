After having announced and postponed, PL now informs that Bolsonaro’s affiliation will be on the 30th | Policy

The Liberal Party (PL) informed this Tuesday night (23) that President Jair Bolsonaro will join the party on the 30th.

On the 10th, the PL had announced that the president’s affiliation would be on the 22nd. Then it postponed it, due to Bolsonaro’s demands regarding alliances for the state elections. The president rejected agreements in states with political opponents (video below).

PL announces deferral of affiliation with Jair Bolsonaro

Last week, the president of the PL, former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, gathered the party’s state presidents in Brasília. According to the legend, the regional leaders gave Costa Neto a “carte carte blanche” to negotiate with Bolsonaro.

Costa Neto, met with Bolsonaro this Tuesday afternoon at the Planalto Palace. He also met with the chief minister of the Secretariat of Government, Flávia Arruda, who is affiliated with the party.

In the morning, in an interview with TV Correio, from Paraíba, Bolsonaro said that the agreement with the PL depended on the specific case of São Paulo.

“I’ve been talking to Valdemar da Costa Neto, who is the president of the party. I was there in the Gulf region when I asked for an agreement with him, an exchange of messages – I didn’t call him – for us to postpone the affiliation, that it would be the 22nd. The biggest directory in Brazil, which is São Paulo, was still to be settled. He has an appointment there with the vice-governor and he had to find a way, without breaking his word, to resolve this matter. It’s practically resolved.” said Bolsonaro.

However, the president made a reservation: “It’s almost closed, but in politics it’s only closed after it closes.”