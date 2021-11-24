After leaving Náutico, Vinícius has a verbal agreement with Bahia, but awaits new proposals | soccer

From the moment that Vinicius declared that he was playing the last match for Náutico, in the duel against Avaí, for the 37th round of Serie B, the doubt was left about which club the player will defend in 2022. Valued for his good performances – with 13 goals and 13 assists in the season -, the attacker has a verbal agreement with Bahia, as determined by the ge, but he still hears other proposals to define his future.

– I have received many proposals and surveys and people say things that make me laugh. They say I’m going to Bahia, but it’s not right. The only one who can talk about my future is me. We have dreams, professional goals, but today my goals are more familiar than professional. If any club comes from abroad, I can’t help but listen, but I think about my children and my wife, who want to stay in Brazil. So I think more about Brazil than abroad.

Forward Vinícius announces his departure from Náutico: “I hope to return one day and continue this beautiful story”

Vinícius stated that Náutico received a proposal from Tricolor de Aço in the middle of the season, which ended up not materializing. At the moment, despite losing, the player is in contact with the Bahia team and has heard other polls, including from clubs in the Middle East.

“I even had a mid-year proposal and Hélio (dos Anjos, coach) said he wouldn’t release me. I didn’t know about it, the club didn’t inform me. It was Hélio who told me I had rejected it. But I said myself that it wouldn’t leave, only at the end of the year. Bahia offered a fee to Náutico, but there was no agreement. And there was another one from Azerbaijan, which I preferred not to go, either.”

1 of 1 Vinicius played in the last match for Náutico against Avaí — Photo: Tiago Caldas/CNC Vinicius played in the last match for Náutico against Avaí — Photo: Tiago Caldas/CNC

If in the middle of the year Náutico managed to hold the attacker, now, at the end of the season, there was no agreement for renewal.

– I was already aware that I would not renew due to the lack of conversations (with the direction). I started to prepare myself knowing it could happen. After the game against Brusque, I talked to Ari (Barros, football executive at Náutico) and I was sure I wouldn’t continue.

Hélio predicts a difficult start to 2022 for Náutico and more exits: “It won’t be just at Vinícius”

Sought by ge, the board of Bahia declined to comment on the matter. Náutico’s board of directors was also contacted, but has not returned the calls.