After Piton, Corinthians plans renovations at the end of the Brasileirão and has important pieces in sight | corinthians

Lucas Piton’s renewal with Corinthians, announced last Tuesday, may not be the team’s last in 2021. The club has made some adjustments to its financial schedule and will open conversations with more athletes after the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Some important pieces, whose current ties were renewed between 2019 and the beginning of 2020, have contracts entering the final stretch, as was the left-back. Goalkeeper Cássio, right-back Fagner, defender Gil and defensive midfielders Gabriel and Roni are some of the players with bond “only” until December 2022.

Although the end of next season still seems far away, having a contract until December of next year means being able to sign a pre-contract from mid-year onwards, something that tends to be avoided with players who are still planning to compete in the championships. in 2022.

The situations, however, are particular and there is no guarantee of hitting anyone, for now. In addition to those mentioned, forward Marquinhos and goalkeeper Guilherme also have a contract until December 2022, and defensive midfielder Xavier until January 2023.

Ruan Oliveira, who is in the process of recovering after a correction to his knee surgery, has a contract until June 2022, and goalkeeper Caique França is expected to say goodbye to the club at the end of his current contract, at the end of next month.

With great chances of qualifying for the 2022 Libertadores group stage, Corinthians will have a long way to go next season, with possibly four tournaments to play. The trend is that the base of the team is maintained, with the renewal of the most important pieces.

Cássio, Fagner and Gil are examples of athletes who are over 30 years old, but remain indispensable parts of the starting lineup. Recently, at 36 years old, Fábio Santos had his contract extended for another year, precisely in December 2022, when the aforementioned relationship ends.

The tendency is for everyone to reach agreements with the current board for a permanence. The Roni and Xavier steering wheels already resemble the case of Piton, whose renovation was also thought to facilitate and provide tranquility in the process of a possible sale abroad.

