After rare surgery, a 55-year-old man has two hearts for three months

In this Tuesday (23) edition of the Medical Correspondent panel, of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes spoke about a pioneering surgery in the treatment of high pressure in the lung, performed at the Heart Institute (Incor) of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP).

The patient Lincon Paiva, 55, needed to control his pulmonary arterial pressure, one of the sequelae of a heart attack he suffered last year. For that, he gained an extra heart. Paiva spent three months with two hearts beating inside his chest.

The technique of making one body work with two hearts is not new, but it is very rare. This was the first time it was used to control pulmonary pressure.

THE CNN, cardiovascular surgeon Fábio Gaiotto, who operated on the patient, explained how the procedure is performed. “There are two steps. In the first surgery, I use one heart next to the other to treat pulmonary hypertension,” he said.

“When the pressure in the lungs is normalized, the second step, which is more difficult, is to transform the heart that is out of place due to a traditional heart transplant. I take out both hearts and the new one is placed in its final position”, he added.

Fernando Gomes stated that the technique was necessary as it would not be possible to perform a heart transplant directly on the patient.

“He wouldn’t be able to deal with the increased pulmonary pressure right away. This represents a step for the vascular situation to improve so that the donated heart can then be implanted in the patient”, he said.

“During this period, he had two hearts working in a favorable situation so that the disease could resolve itself.”