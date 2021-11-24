After receiving homophobic attacks, global actor and her husband file a complaint with the Racial Crimes and Intolerance Police Station | celebrities

Igor Fernandez and Gabriel at DecradiInstagram playback
Published 11/23/2021 20:09
Rio – Actor from Globo’s ‘Bom Sucesso’ and ‘Under Pressure’, Igor Fernandez and her husband, Gabriel Soares, were at the Rio de Janeiro Police Station for Racial Crimes and Intolerance (Decradi), this Tuesday, to register a complaint about the homophobic attacks that they suffer received through social networks.
“Today, Igor Fernandes and I went to the Racial Crimes and Intolerance Police Station (Decradi) to register the complaint of the various homophobic attacks we suffered after the announcement of the common-law marriage,” Gabriel posted on Instagram Stories.
Through the same social network, Igor spoke about the procedure at the police station. “I’m here to say that the complaint was not a difficult thing to do. It’s easy. It’s an easy thing. If you suffer any kind of injury, racism or homophobia issues, Decradi will help you. They are prepared to receive this type of complaint,” said the actor.