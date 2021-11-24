After receiving homophobic attacks, global actor and her husband file a complaint with the Racial Crimes and Intolerance Police Station | celebrities



Igor Fernandez and Gabriel at Decradi – Instagram replay

Published 11/23/2021 20:09

Rio – Actor from Globo’s ‘Bom Sucesso’ and ‘Under Pressure’, Igor Fernandez and her husband, Gabriel Soares, were at the Rio de Janeiro Police Station for Racial Crimes and Intolerance (Decradi), this Tuesday, to register a complaint about the homophobic attacks that they suffer received through social networks.

“Today, Igor Fernandes and I went to the Racial Crimes and Intolerance Police Station (Decradi) to register the complaint of the various homophobic attacks we suffered after the announcement of the common-law marriage,” Gabriel posted on Instagram Stories.

Through the same social network, Igor spoke about the procedure at the police station. “I’m here to say that the complaint was not a difficult thing to do. It’s easy. It’s an easy thing. If you suffer any kind of injury, racism or homophobia issues, Decradi will help you. They are prepared to receive this type of complaint,” said the actor.

The hate mail began after they announced the common-law marriage earlier this month. Recently, the couple, who have been together for seven years, talked about the attacks on their social networks. “People are foaming. See why this is important? People die from it every day. With a knife in hand, some of these people would kill me. What crime did I really commit?” asked the actor via Instagram Stories to show various homophobic comments. To answer the loved one, psychologist Gabriel Soares answered Igor’s question and added: “The crime was to love each other.”