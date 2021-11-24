After rumors of dating a friend, Maraisa talks about dating women: “Explain”

Maraisa takes a stand on the supposed love relationship and says she was amused by the rumors

This Tuesday (23), marisa used social media to talk about the alleged romantic involvement with the businesswoman Rosimeyre Nogueira and made a point of denying the rumors.

After the duo’s staff informed Maiara that the two were just friends, she posted on her Twitter profile saying that she never got involved with women.

“I have to explain that my manager is not my girlfriend and that I’ve never been with a woman at this point in my life… And I can guarantee that there are more important things than that.”, she said.

The artist who later deleted the publication also said that she was amused by the rumours: “I’m tired, [mas] at least they made me laugh with this article”, she wrote, leaving a long laugh in the text.

Look:

UNDERSTAND

The sertaneja’s advisor spoke after a fan raised the possibility that the singer had dated businesswoman Rosimeyre Nogueira. After digging through old photos, she found moments of the two in an atmosphere of intimacy.

Now, officially, the adviser of Maiara’s sister says that the two are very good friends and that there was never any involvement between them.