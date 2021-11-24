After rumors of separation, Ivete Sangalo’s husband speaks for the 1st time

posted on 11/23/2021 4:02 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

During a live this Monday night (22/11), Daniel Cady ended Brazilian curiosity and spoke for the first time about the rumors that his marriage to Ivete Sangalo would be in crisis, after he suddenly deleted photos with the singer from social networks.

The nutritionist revealed that he deleted the images from his Instagram due to a professional project and that his relationship with the mother of his three children is going well.

Daniel also reinforced that all the rumors of separation are just a “seed of evil that went out spreading gossip around”.

“I’ll soon start live in advance on this subject, which was pure gossip. There was nothing to do with my marriage. I don’t know where this story came from. Some evil seed saw when I was restarting my Instagram and let it go,” he said.

“You are so crazy, I gained, in one day, 100,000 followers, or better, 100,000 curious people, and what does that change in people’s lives? So much cool stuff for us to share and all these people are chasing gossip” , he added.

“I’m always trying to bring you here the best, my experiences, my mistakes. So that’s it, what was supposed to be a surprise, something cool about working with shirts, turned all this fuss over there. It’s okay. around here. All in peace with my family, thank God.”

Daniel Cady

Daniel and Ivete have been married since 2008 and are the parents of Marcelo, 12, Marina and Helena, both 3.

Check out the full live below:

no alliance

Speculation among fans of the couple that they were separating gained momentum when in his last public appearance, on November 15, Daniel Cady was seen without a ring at a wedding party, which took place in Salvador, capital of Bahia. He appeared unaccompanied by the artist, but accompanied by several friends.