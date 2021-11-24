Al Hilal beats Pohang Steelers, wins the Asian Champions and secures a spot at the Club World Cup | international football

In a final that brought together the two greatest winners in the history of the Asian Champions League, Al Hilal beat Pohang Steelers by 2-0 on Tuesday and became champion of the 2021 edition, reaching his fourth championship.

The Saudis beat the South Koreans with goals from Al Dawsari and Marega, in a game played at King Fahd International Stadium, in Riyadh, and will represent the continent at the FIFA Club World Cup in February.

1 of 1 Al Hilal players celebrate goal in Asian Champions League final — Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri Al Hilal players celebrate goal in Asian Champions League final — Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

It will be Al Hilal’s second participation in the tournament. The first took place in 2019, when the team was eliminated by Flamengo in the semifinals. Currently, the team is directed by the Portuguese Leonardo Jardim, ex-Monaco, and has in the cast the Brazilian Matheus Pereira, ex-West Bromwich.

All that remains now is the definition of the Conmebol representative at the World Cup – Flamengo and Palmeiras decide on the Libertadores this Saturday, the 27th. The competition will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Teams with a spot at the 2021 Club World Cup:

Chelsea (England)

Flamengo or Palmeiras (Brazil)

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Monterrey (Mexico)

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Al-Jazeera (United Arab Emirates)

All Champions of Asia Champions: