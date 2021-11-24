Al-Hilal wins the Asian Champions, goes to the Worlds and can enter the path of Flamengo or Palmeiras

The match was played at King Fahd International Stadium and won by Al-Hilal 2-0.

Al-Hilal and Pohang Steelers sen faced this Tuesday (23) by the decision of the AFC Champions League. with great goal of Nasser Aldawasari and another by Marega, the Saudis won 2-0, won the title and qualified for the Club World Cup.

With that, the steering wheel Gustavo Cuellar, who did not act in the decision, can, once again, find the Flamengo. In 2019, the former carioca club’s wheel faced the red-black in the intercontinental tournament.

Now, only the South American representative remains to be decided. The final of the Libertadores between palm trees and Flamengo will be held next Saturday (27), at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The match will be broadcast live on FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

So far, the qualifiers for the Club World Cup are: Chelsea, champion of Champions League, Al Ahly, African champion, Al-Jazeera, representative of the host country, Auckland City, nominated by Oceania, Monterrey, Concacaf champion, and Al-Hilal, Asian champion.

The tournament will take place in February, in the UAE, and there is still no defined draw.

The game

With 17 seconds of play, Al-Hilal opened the scoring. Nasser Aldawasari received it in the intermediate, risked from a distance, hit the angle of goalkeeper Lee Jun and took the zero off the scoreboard.

The Pohang Steelers’ main chance was a kick from the area’s entrance to the crossbar. Al-Muaiouf, goalkeeper of Al-Hilal, was the main name of the first stage by making great saves and avoiding a draw for the Koreans.

In the second half, after just seven minutes, came the second. And the strong attacking duo formed by Gomis and Marega worked. The Frenchman served the Malian, who hit cross and increased the advantage.