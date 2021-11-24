Alcolumbre announces hearings from Mendonça, nominated for the STF, next week | Policy

Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee, announced this Wednesday (24) that former minister André Mendonça, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court (STF), should be satined by the collegiate next week.

Alcolumbre’s announcement comes after pressure, from the government and senators, so that Mendonça’s indication can be analyzed. The former justice minister was appointed to the post in July.

Since then, the senator had been resisting setting a date for the hearing – a prerogative that belongs to the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission, a position he occupied. After the CCJ, the name of Mendonça, if approved, still needs to go through the Senate plenary.

1 of 1 Former Minister André Mendonça, nominated by Bolsonaro to the STF, in a photo of April 2020. — Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR Former minister André Mendonça, nominated by Bolsonaro to the STF, in a photo of April 2020. — Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

“I hope that we can make the week of concentrated effort, in addition to all the authorities in the plenary, the other rounds. We need to have the time in these four days to do the quizzes, there was a quiz that lasted 18 hours. I want to announce that we are going to make use of all the authorities that are here”, stated Alcolumbre.

Alcolumbre announced this Wednesday its intention to conduct the hearing of ten nominees for positions next week, among them André Mendonça.

Next week, between November 30th and December 2nd, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) intends to make a concerted effort for the House to analyze and vote on nominations of authorities for public office.

The former minister and former attorney-general of the Union, Mendonça was nominated by Bolsonaro for the vacancy in the STF, which was opened with the retirement of minister Marco Aurélio Mello.

It is up to the CCJ of the Senate to debate and vote on the name chosen by the president for the STF. Afterwards, the nomination is analyzed by the main plenary of the House, in a secret ballot.

Alcolumbre said he considered the hearing of one authority for the Federal Supreme Court “as relevant” as that of others, such as the National Council of Justice.

“I can’t tell the difference. Many times the collection was on an authority, and now the collection will be on all authorities”, he said.

The senator also announced that the senators will take over the reporting of the hearings from the authorities – with the exception of Mendonça, because, according to him, there are eight requests to assume the role.

“I’m going to hold a meeting and decide who will be the rapporteur for this matter,” he said.

Alcolumbre stated that, if he had to use a criterion, he would prefer to scrutinize the authorities who have mandates – which, in this case, does not include the appointment to the Supreme Court, whose position is for life.

“Many times, some superior courts have stayed longer than this period without having their vacancies filled, either because of a message from the Executive that was not sent, or because of the non-deliberation of the committee or the plenary. But they continued their normal activities with one minus, two minus, three minus and even four ministers minus in a higher court. The Superior Court of Justice had four members of the court awaiting decision, which, therefore, did not interfere with the performance of the court”, he said.

Alcolumbre claimed to have been the target of religious offenses in recent months due to the delay in scheduling the meeting in Mendonça.

The senator, who is Jewish, did not name who would have done the offenses. Evangelical, former minister André Mendonça is pastor of the Esperança Presbyterian Church.

“Some people even raised the religious issue on the hearing of an authority on the Constitution and Justice Commission, when the criterion had never been religious. A Jew, chasing an evangelical. This narrative has come to my state, and I have a relationship with all the churches. The Brazilian State is secular, it is in the Constitution”, he said.

“This provokes deep indignation in me and I feel very sad about it, because my relationship with the evangelical people is extraordinary in my state. I have many friends. And the culmination of turning an institutional policy into an issue, into a religious struggle was reached. This is unacceptable”, he said.