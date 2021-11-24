Alcolumbre sets a Saturday by André Mendonça for next week

The president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), announced this Wednesday (24) that he will hold the hearing of the former attorney general of the Union and former Minister of Justice André Mendonça, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). But he did not announce the exact date of the hearing.

“There is a constant appeal, there is a present appeal [de marcar a sabatina], and has been done by the president [do Senado] Rodrigo Pacheco and I respect him a lot in authority,” Alcolumbre said, also mentioning that he has been criticized in the press for the four-month delay in scheduling the hearing.

“I will fully follow the decision of President Rodrigo Pacheco, in a concentrated effort, with the appropriate quorum, to make the hearing of all the authorities that are indicated in the commission. We will make a calendar, since the concentrated effort is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday [da semana que vem]. And, as we have ten authorities on the commission, as we have other authorities on other commissions, I discussed this yesterday with President Rodrigo, to make a calendar that cannot interfere with the CCJ hearing, with the Foreign Relations hearing, with the deliberation of the CAE [Comissão de Assuntos Econômicos] and with the deliberation of the plenary,” Alcolumbre said, referring to next week’s concentrated effort to vote on a series of government nominations for positions that need the Senate’s approval to be filled.

At the CCJ session, Alcolumbre said that he would prefer to first mark pending nominations for the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and for the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP), as they are bodies in which members have a fixed term and are not for life, such as in the higher courts.

In addition to the appointment of Mendonça to the STF, the hearings of judge Morgana Richa for the Superior Labor Court (TST) are also pending; that of judge Daniel Carnio Costa to compose the CNMP; and the nominations of minister Luiz Felipe Vieira de Mello Filho, judges Mauro Pereira Martins, Salise Monteiro Sanchotene, Jane Granzoto Torres da Silva, and judges Marcio Luiz Coelho de Freitas, Roberto da Silva Fragale Filho and Richard Pae Kim, all to compose the CNJ.

The reporters for the nomination of Mendonça and a good part of the other nominees have not yet been defined. At least eight senators have already asked to analyze the appointment of the former attorney general of the Union for the Supreme Court.

Alcolumbre complains of criticism for delay in the case of André Mendonça

At the CCJ session, Alcolumbre complained about the criticism for the delay in scheduling André Mendonça’s Saturday. “We have 10 nominations on the committee. And there is a collective eagerness to collect one nomination, to a single court. The message arrived at the beginning of the parliamentary recess and apparently they forgot the 30 days of this window. And it ends up being largely responsible [pela demora], the current chairman of the commission, for not appointing an authority,” he said.

Afterwards, the senator from Amapá, who is Jewish, complained about the insinuations that he did not want to schedule the meeting because he was prejudiced against evangelicals – Mendonça is a Presbyterian pastor, one of the factors that weighed in the choice of Bolsonaro. “The culmination of transforming a political-institutional decision into a religious clash was reached. This is unacceptable and I have been silent for four months listening to it. But people who know me in my state and in Brazil know that it was never a religious clash or even it can be”, he said, in a tone of “outburst”.

Behind the scenes, Alcolumbre works for the rejection of the name of André Mendonça, preferring the nomination of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, for the vacancy opened in the STF. Bolsonaro nominated Aras for another term at the PGR on July 20, a week after announcing Mendonça’s nomination to the STF. The attorney general was judged a month later, at the end of August, and his name was easily approved for a new biennium in charge of the Public Ministry.

More criticism of Alcolumbre

Even after Alcolumbre’s commitment to schedule the meeting in Mendonça, senator Espiridião Amin (PP-SC) again criticized the president of the CCJ for failing to comply with the regulations, which says that the hearing should have been scheduled within 20 business days after the nomination .

“You said very well that the powers must be respected. And in the case of Congress, we have to respect our bylaws. This committee, not Your Excellency, has a period clearly established in the bylaws to designate the rapporteur and deliberate on matters. The president of the commission does not have the discretion of postponing,” he said.

Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) said he was “supportive” of Alcolumbre because of the criticisms on religious grounds, but said that all senators are equal. “We don’t have first and second class senators. And we are governed by a regiment. But this regiment is enforced as much as possible from the point of view of political articulation,” he stated.

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) said that the nominations are different from other bills pending at the commission — there are more than 1,700 pending at the CCJ, and more than 200 ready to vote. “We are talking about a hearing that interferes with the composition and decision of an extremely important power of the most important body, which takes care of and oversees and guards the Constitution, which is the Supreme Court, which cannot have an even number. discretionary act, of freedom, but a binding act, it is a duty to guide”, he affirmed.