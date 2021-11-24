Alcolumbre yields and André Mendonça’s Saturday appointment, nominated by Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court – 11/24/2021 – Power

After more than four months of resistance, the president of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), scheduled the meeting of former minister André Mendonça, nominated by president Jair Bolsonaro for a vacancy in ( STF) Federal Supreme Court.

The CCJ hearing and voting for the nomination of Mendonça will take place next week, during a concerted effort in the Senate to vote on the nominations of authorities. The commission’s president informed that a calendar will be elaborated until the beginning of next week, so that all names pending analysis in the CCJ are effectively questioned.

“I will read all messages [presidenciais] that are here. I will fully follow the president’s decision [do Senado] Rodrigo Pacheco, in a concentrated effort, with the appropriate quorum, to hold the hearings for all the authorities that are appointed on the commission,” stated the senator.

The senator also said that he received seven requests from senators to be the rapporteur for the nomination of André Mendonça. He added that he will hold a meeting with interested parties and commission members in the next few days and that he will then make a decision.

The senator from Amapá found himself in a difficult position to continue holding André Mendonça’s hearing, despite the relief provided by a decision by the STF, which guaranteed its prerogative to schedule analyzes within the commission.

On the other hand, pressure grew on his ally, Rodrigo Pacheco, who then made a concerted effort and had been saying that he had “expectations” that Alcolumbre would hold all the pending hearings.

At the same time, the president of the CCJ has also been repeating in recent months to interlocutors that he would only guide the hearing in Mendonça if he had enough votes to overthrow it. Such as sheet showed, he has said he has 49 votes against Jair Bolsonaro’s nominee — out of a total of 81 senators.

​Alcolumbre gave, this Wednesday (24), a long speech on the subject, rebutting the accusation that he had rendered some bodies inoperative, precisely because he did not schedule Saturdays.

He cited the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry) as an example, stating that the hearings that were incumbent upon him had been taken, but that the plenary of the Senate did not carry out the scheduled votes.

The senator from Amapá also stated that he had a preference for first taking the hearings for positions with terms of office and not for lifetime vacancies, such as court nominations.

He specifically cited Mendonça’s nominations for the STF and also for a vacancy in the TST (Superior Labor Court), whose nominee is judge Morgana de Almeida Richa.

“Personally, if I had to choose, I would choose to put all the positions at that moment, the positions that have a term and not the lifetime ones,” he said.

Alcolumbre also commented on the pressure he had been receiving, including outbursts of hatred because of his religion. He responded to criticism that he himself might be persecuting an evangelical.

“I’m Jewish. How would I be persecuting an evangelical?” he asked.

Some senators praised the initiative, but took the opportunity to criticize the delay in scheduling the hearing. Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) was elated and knocked on the table, claiming that Alcolumbre, as president of the CCJ, is “a subject of the regiment [do Senado], but he is a rebellious subject”.

Some senators, such as Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) and Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), asked for a quicker solution on the schedule of the hearings. One of the fears is that the meeting in Mendonça will be held until Thursday (2), the last day of the concentrated effort, at the risk of being postponed if the previous ones are prolonged.

Folha Jus Dia Receive in your email the daily selection of the main legal news; open to non-subscribers.

The analysis of Mendonça’s name is scheduled one day after a meeting at the Senate’s official residence between Alcolumbre, the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the government leader, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE).

Pacheco said on the same day that he had received a positive signal that Alcolumbre would guide the hearing in Mendonça during the concentrated effort to vote on the nominations of authorities, which will take place next week.

“[Alcolumbre] she signaled that she will do all the hearings, all the assessments that need to be made by the CCJ, as well as senator Kátia Abreu did in relation to the Foreign Relations Committee, with the ambassadors who are appointed and the other committees, and so on,” replied Pacheco, when asked about what Alcolumbre would have said when he was asked to take the meeting in Mendonça during the concentrated effort.

The senator from Amapá has been harshly demanded by evangelicals, by members of the STF and by other senators to unblock the meeting of the former minister of Attorney-General of the Union.

The charge ended up spilling over to Pacheco, who came under pressure to take the analysis directly to the Senate floor.

During a plenary session last week, some senators, such as the leader of Podemos, Álvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), even threatened a major stoppage in the work of the Senate, if the meeting in Mendonça was not held.

FolhaJus+ Receive news about the legal scene and exclusive content in your email: analysis, tips and events; exclusive to subscribers.

Behind the scenes, it is said that the main reason Alcolumbre had been holding André Mendonça’s hearing was the fact that he had lost control over the distribution of amendments. Furthermore, it is also said that he would like to see Mendonça’s appointment replaced by that of the current Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.

Mendonça is the “terribly evangelical” name that President Jair Bolsonaro had promised to nominate for a vacancy on the STF.

UNDERSTAND PROCESSING OF NOMINATIONS IN THE SENATE

The evaluation of the appointment is made by the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice). To start the process, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), must read the statement of the nomination in plenary, which has already been done.

The main step in the commission is the conduct of a candidate’s hearing by congressmen. After the hearing, the CCJ prepares an opinion on the nomination and sends the analysis to the plenary.

The decision on the nomination is made in a plenary session of the House. Approval of the name only occurs if an absolute majority is obtained, that is, at least 41 of the 81 senators