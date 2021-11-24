All About Poco X3 Pro: Xiaomi Phone Data, Price and Launch | Cell phone

The Poco X3 Pro is a intermediate cell of Xiaomi which brings 120 Hz screen, Snapdragon 860 processor and 64 MP camera. Its technical sheet includes specifications that promise to please gamer audiences, such as liquid cooling. The model is on the radar of consumers looking for good deals on Black Friday 2021, according to online stores. In the following lines, know all its details.

Available in blue, gray and black, the Poco X3 Pro arrived in Brazil this year and is currently sold for R$ 3,679 on the official website. Remember that Xiaomi cell phones are the main target of contraband in the country. Before closing the purchase, it is important to check the credibility of the seller and the product.

Poco X3 Pro stands out for its set of cameras and a 5.016 mAh battery — Photo: Press Release/Xiaomi

Screen Size: 6.67 inches

Screen Resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Display Panel: IPS LCD

Main camera: quad – 48, 8, 2 and 2 MP

Front camera: 20 MP

System: Android 11

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (octa-core up to 2.96GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128GB

Memory card: yes, microSD up to 256 GB

Battery capacity: 5,160 mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Weight: 215 grams

Dimensions: 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm

Colors: blue, gray and black

Announcement and release: May 2021

Launch price: from BRL 3,999

Current price: R$ 3,679 (official website)

The Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67 inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. THE 120 Hz refresh rate promises to bring more fluidity of movement and high immersion in games, videos and images.

Another display specification that draws attention, especially from the gamer market, is the 240 Hz touch response rate, which lowers latency and offers better in-game sensitivity and response control. The panel also has protection Gorilla Glass 6, which should ensure better resistance to accidental drops. According to the manufacturer, the cell phone withstands drops of up to 1.6 m on hard and rough surfaces.

Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch screen and biometrics on the side — Photo: Press Release/Xiaomi

The Poco X3 Pro has thin edges and the front camera is housed in a hole in the center of the screen. In terms of design, the smartphone’s finish is made of plastic with a reflective chromium strip in the center at the back and metallic texture on the sides. The material, according to Xiaomi, is resistant to fingerprints and has the IP53 certification, which makes the device splash and dust resistant.

The biometric reader is located on the side of the device. At the rear are the four cameras arranged in the center, along with the LED flash. The cell phone has three color options: black, gray and blue.

The photographic arrangement is one of the cell’s highlights. The Poco X3 Pro has four cameras that work to capture quality images. The set is divided as follows:

Main: 48 MP and f/1.8 aperture

Ultra wide: 8 MP and f/2.2 aperture

Macro: 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

Depth sensor: 2 MP and f/2.4 aperture

The main lens promises to record crystal clear images with a high level of detail, while the ultra-angle lens captures scenes with a field of view of up to 119°. THE macro lens is for magnifying and recording close-ups, and the depth sensor, to assist in portraits with a blurred background. The front camera can record selfies with 20 MP.

Poco X3 takes pictures up to 64 MP — Photo: Publicity/Xiaomi

It is also worth mentioning the Dual Video function, capable of recording videos using the rear and front cameras simultaneously. Night Mode is also present on the phone, in addition to recording videos in 4K at 30fps with the rear lens and 1080p at 30fps in the front.

Performance and Storage

The Poco X3 Pro features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset, with eight cores and a maximum speed of up to 2.96 GHz. liquid cooling which dissipates heat and cools the processor down to 6º C. users can continue playing at high speed without worrying about the integrity of the internal components.

Poco X3 Pro features Snapdragon 860, octa-core chipset from Qualcomm — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

The version of the Poco X3 Pro officially on sale in Brazil is the one that brings 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, with the possibility of expansion via microSD card of up to 256 GB.

Globally, Xiaomi also launched the device in a version that features 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, expandable to 1TB with a memory card. The latter, until the end of this article, is not available on Xiaomi’s website in the country.

Battery capacity of the Poco X3 Pro is 5,160 mAh — Photo: Playback/Amazon

The cell phone battery has 5,160 mAh of raw capacity and support for fast charging. According to the manufacturer, the charge is enough to watch 18 hours of videos, play for 11 hours, and play 110 hours of music.

For recharging, Xiaomi provides the powerful 33 Watt charger in the box, which, according to the brand, provides 59% of energy in 30 minutes and, in 59 minutes, returns the cell to a full charge.

Android version and additional features

Poco X3 Pro is IP53 certified — Photo: Publicity/Xiaomi

The Poco X3 Pro leaves the factory running Android 11 with the Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 interface. It has already been confirmed by the manufacturer that the device will receive the Android 12, the most updated version of the operating system from Google. Other features present on the smartphone are support for 4G, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 and fingerprint reader on the side.

Price and where to buy Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro was launched in Brazil in May 2021 for the suggested price of R$ 3,999. It can currently be found at Xiaomi’s official store for R$ 3,679.